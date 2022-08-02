Union Watchdog Launches Campaign, Mobile Billboard Exposing Unite Here Local 26's Track Record

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Center for Union Facts launched a new campaign aimed at holding Unite Here Local 26—a major hospitality worker union in the Boston area—accountable for its self-interested and disruptive tactics.

The campaign features a new website Tracking26.org and a mobile billboard that will drive a loop past some of the city's major unionized hotels. The billboard instructs workers and the public to learn the truth about Local 26 at Tracking26.org.

You can see the billboard images here (side panels) and here (back panel). Today, the mobile billboard will drive past the following hotels:

Sheraton Boston Hotel

The Colonnade Hotel

The Lenox Hotel

Loews Boston Hotel

Element Boston Seaport District

Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston Seaport District

Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall Boston

Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel

Recent reports featured on Tracking26.org highlight past controversies and the union's failure to look out for its own members' best interest during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website also features a breakdown of the union's latest financial information – providing valuable transparency to current or prospective members. Key information includes the salaries for union leadership—including union president Carlos Aramayo who made six figures in 2021. The data also shows how union leaders criticized efforts to reopen the hospitality industry and laid off the union's own employees, all while giving themselves raises. Local 26's recent political spending is also featured on the site.

Charlyce Bozzello, communications director at the Center for Union Facts, released the following statement on the campaign:

"Local 26 has gotten away with putting its own interests ahead of its members. But workers struggling to get back on their feet after the pandemic deserve better. Tracking 26 is dedicated to giving workers and the public a transparent view into the union's inner workings."

