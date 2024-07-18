Union Wireless Partners with GOCare to enhance their Customer Experience with Digital Engagement and an Omni-Channel centric customer journey

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOCare, a leading provider of digital experience software, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Union Wireless. This collaboration will advance digital customer engagement for Union Telephone Company/ Union Wireless subscribers through a robust strategy adding in Omni-channel flexibility for customer communications, advanced, integrated NPS and CSAT tools to accurately reflect voice of the customer initiatives all the while adding real-time alerts, enhancing interactions for both current and potential customers.

Union Wireless' deployment the GOCare Digital Experience Suite is a commitment to both continual evolution of their customer experience and a desire to invest in tools that allow their customers more touch points with them as they continue to grow. GOCare will be integrated into Union's respective back office systems including their billing system, IDI Billing Solutions, Calix cloud tools, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Services, to ensure customers have full access to the most accurate data over any channel, including a series of automated notifications as well as self-help solutions powered by GOCare.

"Like many rural providers today, Union faces many challenges ensuring advanced services, affordability, and delivering those services in a way that makes us easy to do business with," said Brian Woody, Chief Customer Relations Officer at Union Wireless. "Union was founded over a century ago with an entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to delivering a quality product at a fair price. Today, it is not enough to deploy a technologically advanced network. It is imperative that Union make an investment in customer care represented by GOCare to ensure we can deliver those advanced services in a manner customers consider to be friendly and convenient," Mr. Woody concluded.

"At GOCare, we echo the sentiments and concerns of Brian Woody and the team at Union," stated Mike Roddy, CEO of GOCare. "GOCare focuses on delivering tier one customer experience technology to the telecom and broadband industries. Too often, operators emphasize speed, price, or technology using language customers don't understand or embrace. GOCare clients engage their subscribers how and when they wish, improve first contact resolution, and therefor significantly reduce the need for those subscribers to contact our clients," Roddy concluded.

About GOCare:

GOCare provides software solutions to the broadband and utility industries. Our SaaS portfolio includes a complete digital experience platform, proprietary SMS Chat functionality, Secure Payments, multi-platform NPS scoring, and a sophisticated analytics engine. GOCare was founded by industry veterans and incorporates its mission of "For Operators, By Operators" into how they partner with broadband industry leaders such as Vexus Fiber, Point Broadband, Bluepeak, Service Electric Cablevision, Fastwyre Broadband, and many others. www.gocarecx.com

About Union Telephone Company / Union Wireless:

Union Telephone Company d.b.a. Union Wireless's priority is, and always has been, our customers; they are the reason we exist. Union Wireless strives to be the provider of choice for telecommunication services to all people in our service area. This family owned and operated telecommunications provider, founded by John D. Woody in 1914, today serves Wyoming, Northwestern Colorado, and parts of Utah and Montana with a vast regional wireless voice and high-speed data network connected to a national network of roaming partners. Unlike national wireless companies, Union provides mobile service in both cities and rural areas, the places that other wireless carriers typically don't cover. True to the company's roots, the focus is still to serve the people and communities that have supported them through the years. For more information, please visit www.unionwireless.com.

SOURCE GOCare