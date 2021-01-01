UnionBank acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for leveraging innovative digital capabilities to deliver exceptional customer experiences

"UnionBank has ramped up its digitalization efforts in the past few years. A customizable system, self-service options, and personified robot assistant are among the digital options available to customers, half of whom now transact digitally," said Edurra Talib, senior research analyst. "The bank also became the first in the Philippines to launch the smart branch leveraging 5G technology for seamless connectivity with internet of things (IoT)-enabled services."

Combining 5G and artificial intelligence (AI), UnionBank can better anticipate customers' preferences and behaviors through. This commitment to continuous, data-driven innovation has helped the bank deliver enriched customer experiences.

Frost & Sullivan presented this award to the banks that demonstrate outstanding performance for branch, specifically ATM ambience and online experience. The bank has used the customer experience framework of process, space, and people in its digitization process, bridging offline with online to deliver a seamless customer experience.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About UnionBank

UnionBank has consistently been recognized as one of Asia's leading companies in banking and finance, ranking among the Philippines' top 10 universal banks in terms of key performance ratios in profitability, liquidity, solvency, and efficiency.

In the past three years, the bank has garnered a record number of recognitions from global awards bodies for its digital expertise, including Digital Bank of the Year from The Asset, Best Digital Bank Philippines from Asiamoney, Asia Pacific Retail Bank of the Year from Retail Banker International, Top 2 Most Helpful Banks in Asia Pacific during COVID-19 by BankQuality.com, Asia's Best Bank Transformation from Euromoney and Digital Transformer of the Year Philippines from IDC's DX Awards Philippines.

