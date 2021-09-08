UnionBank Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Elevating the Customer Experience with Its Mobile Banking Solution

"UnionBank became the first publicly listed traditional bank to receive a digital banking license from the Philippines' central bank," said Edurra Talib, Senior Research Analyst, Customer Analytics. "It has embarked upon a digitalization drive to extend ePayment services to 70% of its customers by 2023 as the demand for digital services gets louder."

UnionBank became the first in the country to leverage 5G technology to launch the smart branch with Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled services. The bank's highly customizable system, self-service options, and robot assistant have elevated the quality of customer interactions. This commitment to continuous, data-driven innovation has helped the bank enhance service delivery along the entire customer journey.

"Overall, UnionBank's one-stop mobile app hub for the enterprise customer segment has helped it accelerate technology adoption among customers and established it as a company offering a differentiated customer experience," noted Talib.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the bank that demonstrates outstanding performance for branches, specifically ATM ambiance and online experience. The recipient has employed the customer experience framework of process, space, and people in its digitization process, bridging offline with online to deliver a seamless customer experience.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About UnionBank

Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) is a publicly listed universal bank that distinguishes itself through superior technology, unique sales and service culture, and centralized backroom operations. It has consistently been recognized as one of Asia's leading companies, ranking among the country's top universal banks in terms of profitability and efficiency.

Throughout its years of existence, UnionBank has always been among the first to embrace technological innovations to empower its customers into the future of banking.

Determined to be an enabler of the Philippines' bid to be a G20 country by 2050, UnionBank stands firm in its promise to power the future of banking through "Tech-Up Pilipinas" to best serve the growing needs of Filipinos everywhere, while pioneering innovations for a better world.

