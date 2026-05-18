Multi-laser metal printing and AI process optimization accelerate industrial additive manufacturing adoption.

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unionfab, a digital manufacturing platform, further expands its industrial metal 3D printing services for customers in the United States, Canada and Germany. Powered by multi-laser industrial metal 3D printing systems and an AI-driven manufacturing platform, Unionfab can reduce selected low-volume metal parts production cycles from 30+ days to as fast as 5 days.

Unionfab reduces low-volume metal parts production from 30 days to as fast as 5 days with six-laser metal printing systems.

As demand grows for lightweight structures, complex geometries and faster product iteration, metal additive manufacturing is evolving from a high-end prototyping technology into an important method for industrial low-volume production. Meanwhile, maturing multi-laser printing systems, AI process optimization and metal powder supply chains are significantly improving metal 3D printing productivity and cost structure.

Unionfab, affiliated with UnionTech, an industrial 3D printing equipment manufacturer, has deployed 100+ industrial metal 3D printing systems, including four-laser and six-laser SLM systems now in scaled production. Compared with conventional dual-laser systems, the latest multi-laser platforms can increase printing efficiency by up to 40% while reducing manufacturing costs by approximately 30%.

Through proprietary AI process pre-compensation technology, Unionfab has achieved high-speed printing with a 0.6 mm layer thickness, improving production efficiency and reducing manufacturing costs while maintaining high density and consistent surface quality.

Unionfab supports various industrial-grade materials, including stainless steel (316L, 17-4PH), aluminum (AlSi10Mg, Al6061, Al901X), titanium (TC4), CuCrZr and Inconel (625, 718) etc. Its self-developed aerospace-grade high-strength aluminum alloy Al901X combines heat resistance, structural strength and anodizing compatibility, further enabling low-volume production of end-use aluminum alloy parts through metal 3D printing.

"Over the past few years, China's metal 3D printing industry has undergone rapid technological iteration and industrial maturation. Continuous innovation among equipment manufacturers, material supply chains and manufacturing service providers is driving rapid improvements in printing efficiency, process stability and overall manufacturing costs," Unionfab CEO Allen Yang pointed out. "We believe now is an important time for global manufacturers to reassess how they develop and produce complex metal parts."

With 1,000+ industrial 3D printers and 400+ CNC machines in house, Unionfab delivers end-to-end manufacturing services. By integrating 3D printing, CNC machining, injection molding, sheet metal, and rapid casting, the facility supports hardware developers from initial prototyping through full-scale production.

Learn more:

http://www.unionfab.com

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https://www.unionfab.com/order

SOURCE Unionfab