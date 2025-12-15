UnionMain Homes Begins Early Sales for Three Rivers, a Highly Anticipated New Community in Rome, Georgia

With limited early-release homesites now available, buyers can secure their spot in one of Rome's most exciting new residential developments.

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionMain Homes is excited to announce that pre-sales have officially begun for Three Rivers, a new master-planned community in Rome, one of the most scenic Atlanta suburbs. Designed to offer modern living with historic charm, Three Rivers will feature a collection of spacious, high-quality homes, delivering exceptional value for first-time buyers, growing families, and anyone seeking lasting comfort in a resort-style community.

Families at Three Rivers will enjoy popular community amenities. (PRNewsfoto/UnionMain Homes) Three Rivers is a new, resort-inspired community, delivering exceptional value for first-time buyers and growing families. (PRNewsfoto/UnionMain Homes)

Three Rivers will showcase UnionMain Homes' signature craftsmanship, open floor plans, and elevated design options—all tailored to meet the needs of today's homeowners. Residents of Three Rivers will enjoy popular community amenities, including a swimming pool, clubhouse, pickleball courts, and walking trails. Buyers will have quick homesites move-in that includes a variety of layouts and finishes as the community begins to take shape.

"Demand for new homes in Northwest Georgia has never been stronger, and buyers are telling us they want quality, value, and a true sense of community—all in one place," said Tim Gehan, CEO of UnionMain Homes. "That's Three Rivers: thoughtfully built homes, resort-inspired amenities, and a perfect Rome location that's close enough to Atlanta and Chattanooga for convenience, yet far enough away for peace, quiet, and a genuine small-town feel. We're thrilled to open pre-sales and welcome the first families to this exciting new chapter."

Rome, Georgia continues to stand out as one of Northwest Georgia's most desirable areas, known for its welcoming atmosphere, strong employment base, and access to education, healthcare, and outdoor recreation. The city is strategically positioned between two major metros—Atlanta and Chattanooga—giving residents access to extensive job markets in tech, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and professional services while still enjoying the benefits of living in a relaxed setting. The blend of small-town charm with proximity to big-city opportunity is a key reason Rome continues to attract new residents.

With its combination of value, lifestyle, and location, Three Rivers is poised to become one of the area's most sought-after new-home destinations. UnionMain Homes invites interested buyers to explore pre-sale opportunities now and be among the first to call this exceptional new community home.

Homes are available in seven elevations, starting in the low $300,000s. For detailed pricing and floor plans, visit https://unionmainhomes.com/communities/three-rivers/.

Sales counselors are available by emailing [email protected] or by calling: 470-287-7850.

About UnionMain Homes

Combining over 50 plus years of homebuilding experience, UnionMain is committed to creating better living environments for homeowners. UnionMain Homes specializes in building with energy-efficient construction materials to deliver comfortable homes that ensure long-lasting enjoyment and higher resale values. With a focus on building true community through each carefully selected, sought-after location, the primary goal for each community is to enhance the life of customers both inside and outside of the home.



