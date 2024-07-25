UnionTech Announced as Official AM System Supplier for WorldSkills Lyon 2024

LYON, France, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionTech, a leader in the 3D printing industry, has been an official partner for the 47th WorldSkills Competition in Lyon, France, from September 10 to 15, 2024. This prestigious event, often referred to as the "Olympics of the skills world," brings together over 1,400 contestants from more than 60 countries and regions, offering a global platform for showcasing and exchanging vocational skills.

The WorldSkills Competition, held every two years by the WorldSkills Organization, is the top event for showcasing vocational skills. It provides a global platform for participants to demonstrate and exchange expertise. The 47th edition in Lyon aims to inspire young people to learn, develop skills, and change their perspectives on vocational education and training.

Industrial-Grade DLP 3D Printer: AME RH2500

The AME RH2500, selected as the competition equipment, employs DLP projection technology and is equipped with an industrial-grade 4K optical machine and high-precision dual-guide ball screw design. It boasts a Z-axis positioning accuracy of up to 3μm, and overall printing accuracy to 65μm. The printer's micron-level liquid level control system adjusts liquid levels swiftly according to the actual printing situation, ensuring high standards and strict requirements are met.

The AME RH2500 features a user-friendly interface and intuitive operation, allowing contestants to set printing parameters easily via a touch screen. Its industrial-grade AI intelligent algorithm system enables one-click automatic printing, reducing operational difficulty and improving time efficiency. These features make the AME RH2500 an ideal choice for the WorldSkills competition, providing strong technical support and optimal conditions for contestants.

Professional-Grade LCD 3D Printer: AME RD2300

The AME RD2300, UnionTech's latest offering for the education sector, features a spacious build volume of 217 x 122 x 300 mm, catering to diverse educational and engineering training needs. Its unique COB light source design provides a 19×24μm rectangular resolution, resulting in more refined and accurate prints. The COB light source ensures uniform light irradiation, achieving over 90% uniformity and significantly improving printing quality compared to ordinary matrix light sources.The printer includes a gravity-based pressure-sensing automatic refilling system, automating the 3D printing process and eliminating manual refills. Additionally, its intelligent anti-pressure monitoring system detects foreign objects during printing, preventing anomalies and reducing failure rates.With advanced technology and a user-friendly design, the AME RD2300 is the perfect professional-level 3D printer for educational and engineering training.

UnionTech's sponsorship ensured the smooth running of WorldSkills Lyon 2024, inspiring and empowering young people to pursue vocational careers and contribute to the global economy. This event stands as a beacon of excellence in vocational education, promoting the development of skilled talent and fostering a future where everyone has the opportunity to succeed. WorldSkills Lyon 2024 is more than just a competition; it is a global celebration of skills and vocational education, highlighting the importance of vocational skills and bringing together talented individuals from around the world to showcase their expertise.

SOURCE UnionTech