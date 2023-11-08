UnionTech Showcase Latest 3D Printing Solutions at Formnext 2023

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionTech, a leading player in SLA 3D printing with over two decades of experience, has recently revealed their latest advancements at the Formnext 2023 event.

Industrial SLA 3D Printer – RSPro Series

The spotlight of UnionTech's exhibit was the RSPro Series, an industrial SLA printer for professional applications, featuring models such as RSPro600, RSPro800, RSPro1400, RSPro1800, and RSPro2100, offering versatility for small-batch manufacturing and rapid market feedback. Visitors at the UnionTech booth were amazed by a two-meter car dashboard prototype created with the RSPro2100, showcasing UnionTech's leadership in efficient large part production solutions through their self-developed multiple galvanometer scanner system for precision molding and scanning.

Quasi-industrial 3D Printer - Martrix520

UnionTech's Martrix520 is another standout product, offering a desktop 3D printing solution designed for professional users. With an expansive build volume of 298 x 165 x 320 mm and impressive precision down to 0.02 mm, the Martrix520 is an ideal choice for a wide range of industry applications.

Revamped Dental Brand – EvoDent

UnionTech has revolutionized the dental industry with their EvoDent 3D printers. The E Series, featuring E128 and E230, caters to dental clinics and labs, providing high-resolution, precision results for applications like restoration models and dentures. The UOne, a DLP 3D printer, offers 2K resolution, versatile 3D printing capabilities, and exceptional precision down to 56 microns, serving various dental needs and resin materials.

UnionTech is not only an innovator in hardware but also in software for the 3D printing industry. Their offerings include Polydevs, a user-friendly 3D printing preprocessing tool. Additionally, Unionfab ONE, a free, one-click automation tool for UnionTech 3D printing systems.

UnionTech's 3D printing materials journey began in 2015 with the establishment of a material center and subsidiary company, Synthestic. Their focus encompasses polyurethane, thiol-ene, special epoxy materials, and exploration of applications across industries, including industrial, footwear, dentistry, and tires.

UnionTech is deeply committed to additive manufacturing, boasting robust hardware and software capabilities. They're expanding their global presence across the 3D printing industry's ecosystem, enabling worldwide factory automation and intelligent transformation. With branches and service teams in the US, Germany, Vietnam, and other nations, they've built strong channel relationships in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Their dedication lies in offering specialized, localized services to global customers, advancing additive manufacturing across sectors like automotive, electronics, investment casting, education, and new businesses.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2270678/Formnext__UnionTech.jpg

