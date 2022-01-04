UNIONTRACK® TAKES ENGAGE™ SOLUTION TO NEXT LEVEL WITH ENGAGE 2.1 RELEASE

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionTrack, Inc., the North American SAAS leader in member engagement software, announced significant updates to their ENGAGE™ platform today. UnionTrack® ENGAGE Version 2.1 is next-generation labor union software that combines the best dues collection, member communications, apprenticeship program management, and grievance tracking software in a single, modern, web-based system.

UnionTrack ENGAGE will unify union operations. Updates found in ENGAGE Version 2.1 include:

An enhanced Communications system, including an advanced HTML email configurator that enables drag-and-drop features to create branded templates for future use.

The ability to preview outbound communications on both desktop and mobile formats to ensure readability regardless of a member's device.

Updated Organizing Campaign Enhancements including worksite tracking and recording. Union Leaders and Organizers can export critical details and statistics gleaned from ENGAGE's two-way communications capabilities. Reports can be exported in several formats (png, pdf, jpeg).

Enhanced project reports let users easily track worksite information and analyze the market, giving Union Organizers a target list of organizing opportunities.

A Dashboard view that gives International Unions insight into all organizing campaigns, so resources can be allocated where they're most needed to ensure successful campaigns.

A Campaign Module, where organizers can add prospect information such as: email address, phone numbers, and home address. Project analysis can also be imported into this module.

The ability to Identify Key Supporters of an organizing drive, giving Organizers the power to create unique distribution lists and send highly targeted Communications, including surveys to gauge prospect concerns and track response and interest levels.

My Education has been enhanced to provide viewing capabilities for members to see their transcripts, certifications, and completed coursework. Members no longer need to request this information from their union as they can now use the self-service portal to access this information.

Streamlined Communication allows union staff to easily create mail merge letters for wage increases; welcome letters; and apprentice review letters. Apprentices now have the ability to track their OJL to meet all requirements of the DOL.

Enhanced help documents, including how-to videos that aid learners in navigating most common tasks.

Ken Green, UnionTrack's founder and CEO, has worked closely with large and small unions to develop the UnionTrack ENGAGE features that meet the needs of Unions.

"We are constantly innovating to meet the needs of our clients, who have limited resources and need to see a significant return on their investment," Green said. "We built ENGAGE 2.1 using the latest technology to provide customizable, streamlining operations, facilitating decision-making, and reducing costs over time."

Brad Schmelzer, UnionTrack's president, added that the cloud-based solution frees union leaders to access the same information about each member, whether they're at the Union Hall or in the field.

"Because ENGAGE works anywhere you have an Internet connection and on almost any device, union leaders are free to leave the office and meet face-to-face with members, increasing dialog and making sure members feel heard."

About UnionTrack, Inc.

UnionTrack, Inc. is a privately held, veteran-owned, Maryland-based company specializing in next-generation member management and engagement software. UnionTrack's mission is to leverage the power of today's connected devices to provide the best configurable union management software package available today.

We have nearly 25 years of experience in application development and process enhancements working with trade and labor unions and membership-driven associations.

This knowledge has culminated in the development of the UnionTrack® ENGAGE™ platform, which combines the best in software processes for member engagement, dues and per capita payments, bidirectional member communications, organizing, training, and grievance tracking - all in one single, modern, cloud-based platform.

We believe in the labor movement because we're union members ourselves, and we strive to unify the labor movement and protect workers' access to opportunity and prosperity.

All UnionTrack employees are proud members of IUOE Local 99. For more information, visit us at www.uniontrack.com.

