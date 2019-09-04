UniPath Announces New Clinical Lab Service in Colorado

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UniPath, a specialized anatomic and molecular pathology laboratory, announced today it now offers comprehensive clinical lab services to Colorado physicians and their patients.

For more than 30 years, UniPath has worked with office-based clinicians, surgery centers, and hospitals in Colorado to fight cancer and diagnose infectious diseases and other conditions. The company is renowned for providing clinicians with exceptional customer support, tailored solutions and specialized testing.

In April, UniPath acquired Cedar Diagnostics, a full-service clinical laboratory in Durango. The acquisition gives UniPath the capability to deliver a full range of clinical testing options for its customers, providing a "one-stop-shop" laboratory experience.

"For years, clients have requested that we add routine clinical testing to our service. We are excited to now offer a comprehensive clinical test menu and further partner with clinicians to improve patient care," said Dr. Amanda Bonvicino, medical director for UniPath.

In recent years, Colorado physicians and patients have had few options for routine clinical testing. Some insurance plans have limited their Colorado network to one clinical lab provider, leaving no choice at all for physicians or patients.

UniPath is a contracted in-network laboratory with nearly all Colorado health plans, giving physicians and patients a new choice for clinical lab services. UniPath aims to provide the same high-level of patient care and service for clinical testing as they have for specialized pathology and molecular testing.

About UniPath

Based in Denver, UniPath is a leading provider of subspecialty pathology, clinical, and molecular testing services. UniPath has a simple mission: passionately delivering exceptional patient care and laboratory services through teamwork, innovation and an intense focus on our customers. UniPath serves office-based clinicians, surgery centers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, providing efficient and accurate test results to ensure providers can give their patients the best possible care

Contact:

Erich Kirshner

Evolution Communications

303.921.6733

erich@becausemessagematters.com

SOURCE UniPath

Related Links

https://www.ap2.com/laboratory/unipath

