uniphi good is Proud to Introduce IVEEN - Multi-Talented Music Performer, Song Writer & Creative Visionary & the Premiere of Her New Music Video "Bittersweet Lullaby" from IVEEN's Debut Album Coming 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- uniphi good, LLC, is thrilled to introduce multi-talented musician, song writer and creative visionary IVEEN, and to welcome her to the uniphi family as an exclusive management client. Today is also the debut of the official music video for IVEEN's current single "Bittersweet Lullaby", premiering on her Vevo channel. IVEEN is the primary visionary, director, writer, costume designer & stylist for the work. "Bittersweet Lullaby" is available on all digital streaming services and outlets worldwide, the video on Vevo and Youtube.

uniphi good IS PROUD TO INTRODUCE IVEEN - MULTI-TALENTED MUSIC PERFORMER, SONG WRITER & CREATIVE VISIONARY & THE PREMIERE OF HER NEW MUSIC VIDEO "BITTERSWEET LULLABY." (IVEEN is the primary visionary, director, writer, costume designer & stylist for the work.) IVEEN Debut Album Coming 2021. uniphi good IS PROUD TO INTRODUCE IVEEN MULTI-TALENTED MUSIC PERFORMER, SONG WRITER & CREATIVE VISIONARY & THE PREMIERE OF HER NEW MUSIC VIDEO "BITTERSWEET LULLABY"

In keeping with the creative storytelling and metaphoric style of IVEEN, the audio and visual representation of "Bittersweet Lullaby" is a fantastical journey. IVEEN weaves wondrous, musical threads throughout her art to lead her audience, and invites each individual to interpret her storyline in their own way.

Anyone who has any ties to the Irish will have heard the song "Too Ra Loo Ra". Though "Bittersweet Lullaby" is a pop song with modern allure, the hint of the old song is enough to make any Irish eyes smile. IVEEN also adds her harp, playing alongside producer Darrick Atwater's synth melodies, to add an extra Celtic flare to the song.

"The song "Too Ra Loo Ra" has always been a bittersweet melody to me," noted IVEEN, "My Dad would sing it to me and my siblings when we were babies, and he'd always follow "Too Ra Loo Ra" with a more upbeat Irish song called "The Rattlin Bog". For me I've always thought it would be fun to mix the two together. That's how "Bittersweet Lullaby" came about--mixing slow and nostalgic words to a more upbeat melody."

IVEEN is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, music producer, and songwriter from Atlanta, GA (USA). Her sound mixes current pop ideals with world influences, as she has spent a large portion of her life touring around the world with music as her passport.

With Harp as her primary instrument, IVEEN also adds a variety of other instruments to her live shows using a looper pedal, going from one instrument to the next (Guitar, Keys, Flutes, Drum Pads, etc.) This multi-talented young visionary amazes audiences and listeners of every kind, through her well-crafted performances, and the inspiring atmosphere, lyrics, and melodies she creates in her recordings and music videos.

"It's a privilege to be entrusted with the musical career of a talent like IVEEN," commented Annie Balliro, President & CEO of uniphi good, LLC, "She (IVEEN) is truly a musical unicorn. In addition to her remarkable talent, skills, vision and work ethic, her ability to engage and connect with her rapidly growing fanbase is amazing. I very much look forward to helping bring her beautiful art to the world, to youth around the Globe, especially girls, who can identify and connect with her inspirational lyrics and spirit."

Utilizing technology and social platforms has been a big part of how IVEEN has been able to foster an incredible relationship with her fanbase. Her personalized approach and creative participation with her socials engages fans and has fostered a solid foundation to grow her audience.

"IVEEN understands the meaning of engaging, compelling content that speaks consistently to both new and existing fans. Well thought out, highly curated video content and sound bites feed her audience exactly what they crave," said DeeDee Kearney, co-manager at uniphi good, "Her trajectory is forward leaning into the future - while consciously remaining fully in the present - and if audience engagement is any indication - IVEEN has mastered her Universe."

IVEEN is currently in the studio writing, recording and producing her next single to coincide with the launch of her upcoming Patreon Campaign.

Visit IVEEN Online: https://www.iveenofficial.com/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/iveenofficial

Facebook: www.facebook.com/iveenofficial

"Bittersweet Lullaby": http://smarturl.com/IVEENbittersweet

>>> WATCH HERE <<<

For more information, please contact: Annie Balliro | [email protected] | 917.674.1249

SOURCE uniphi good, LLC