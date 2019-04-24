uniphi space agency Is Proud to Announce the Fourth-Annual National Astronaut Day May 5th, 2019

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good LLC, is proud to announce the fourth annual National Astronaut Day, honoring Apollo's 50th Anniversary, featuring a student art Astronaut patch design contest, reading and online fundraising campaign, music collaborations to celebrate Astronauts and more, all to launch on Sunday, May 5th, 2019.

NATIONAL ASTRONAUT DAY May 5th, 2019 CELEBRATES HEROIC ASTRONAUTS WITH MISSION TO INSPIRE ALL TO "RISE - READ, INSPIRE, SHARE & EXPLORE" & HONORS APOLLO'S 50th ANNIVERSARY. CAMPAIGN INCLUDES STUDENT ART CONTEST, READING & CHARITY CAMPAIGN, MUSIC COLLABORATIONS TO CELEBRATE ASTRONAUTS AND MORE. www.NationalAstronautDay.com #NationalAstronautDay #WeBelieveInAstronauts #RISE Families are encouraged to RISE to the occasion and participate in any STEM/STEAM activities and READ together on National Astronaut Day. A few suggested book titles may be found at http://bit.ly/RIFAstroBooks , including an "Astronauts & Space" book collection page created by Reading Is Fundamental (RIF). Astronaut and Space fans are also asked to donate to RIF, who believes that every child (and future Astronaut) deserves the opportunity that literacy provides. #WeBelieveInAstronauts #RISE

In keeping with the tradition of other Astronaut and Space related celebrations, May 5th was selected for this significant date in history in 1961 when Astronaut Alan Bartlett Shepard Jr. became the First American in Space, aboard the Freedom 7 Space capsule. The brief suborbital flight, which lasted approximately 15 minutes and reached a height of 116 miles into the atmosphere, was a milestone achievement. This trailblazing example of heroic bravery and adventurous spirit is this essence of what National Astronaut Day is all about. This year, we also pay tribute to the Astronauts of the Apollo Program, and the remarkable achievement of the Apollo 11 lunar landing that still leaves a lasting legacy 50 years later.

The 2019 National Astronaut Day campaign includes many ways to participate including;

Enter the Student Art Contest to Design a "Special Mission" Astronaut Patch

to Design a "Special Mission" Astronaut Patch Read a book about Astronauts or Space

a book about Astronauts or Space Inspire your family and friends to learn more about Astronauts, Space & the Apollo 50 th Anniversary

your family and friends to learn more about Astronauts, Space & the Apollo 50 Anniversary Share on social media a post wishing your favorite Astronaut a "Happy National Astronaut Day"

on social media a post wishing your favorite Astronaut a "Happy National Astronaut Day" Explore & learn something new about your own Universe, set a Mission and go on an adventure outdoors, or check out the "at home" National Astronaut Day STEM/STEAM activities

& learn something new about your own Universe, set a Mission and go on an adventure outdoors, or check out the "at home" National Astronaut Day STEM/STEAM activities Download the 2019 National Astronaut Day theme song Sparkle (Astronaut Mix) by Rubyhorse

the 2019 National Astronaut Day theme song by Rubyhorse Print the National Astronaut Day Patches & Poster

the National Astronaut Day Patches & Poster Donate to Reading Is Fundamental

Students in grades K through 12 are invited to enter the National Astronaut Day "Special Mission" Astronaut patch art contest. The mission is to create an original piece of artwork that celebrates Astronauts and Space Exploration, and a design that would look great as an Astronaut "Special Mission" patch.

One (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected in each category (K-6) & (7-12). Winners will receive:

Winning art will be turned into a National Astronaut Day "Special Mission" Patch (25 final embroidered patches will be sent back to winner to share with friends & family)

A 25 Minute Skype with an Astronaut (Can be used for a school class)

An Astronaut "Prize Pack" with autographed books & merchandise

The first 100 Entries will receive stickers of the National Astronaut Day Patches.

Contest Begins: National Astronaut Day, May 5, 2019

Contest Ends: Friday, July 5, 2019 (5pm EST)

Winner Announced: Saturday, July 20, 2019

A panel of Astronauts, Artists & Educators will judge the entries including; Astronaut Al Worden, Apollo 15, Astronaut Nicole Stott, "The Artistic Astronaut," Astronaut Leroy Chiao, "One Orbit," Beth Balliro, Art Professor, MassArt, Francis French, Author "Falling to Earth," Tim Gagnon, "The Space Patch Guy."

For full contest rules and how to enter please visit www.NationalAstronautDay.com.

Families are encouraged to RISE to the occasion and participate in any STEM/STEAM activities and READ together on National Astronaut Day. A few suggested book titles may be found at http://bit.ly/RIFAstroBooks , including an "Astronauts & Space" book collection page created by Reading Is Fundamental (RIF). Each title is clickable, with additional supplemental book resources. Astronaut and Space fans are also asked to donate to RIF, who believes that every child (and future Astronaut) deserves the opportunity that literacy provides. RIF is the nation's largest nonprofit organization for children's literacy and has provided more than 415 million books to 50 million kids in all 50 states, inspiring generations to read, learn and grow.

This year's theme song Sparkle (2019 Astronaut Mix), by Rubyhorse, will be available for purchase on i-tunes, and their Astronaut inspired music video will premiere on May 5th. Astronaut and Music fans should also keep an eye out for a special announcement on May 5th from Astronaut Clayton Anderson, and Country Music Star Clayton Anderson, who will be posting on their socials about an upcoming collaboration.

A continuing collaboration with Fisher Space Pen Co™ for the "Astronaut Signature Pen" Series Pens will continue to make them available for sale online, and will benefit 20 different charity partners.

More information and comprehensive National Astronaut Day program press release and materials may be found at www.NationalAstronautDay.com.

2019 National Astronaut Day Images:

National Astronaut Day "Crew" & "Mission" Patch Designs:

"Crew" & "Special Mission" Patch designed exclusively by Tim Gagnon, "The Patch Guy." www.kscartist.com

"Mission" Patch designed exclusively by Nate at Astro95 Media, www.astro95media.com

About uniphi space agency:

uniphi space agency™, a division of uniphi good LLC™, is honored to be the exclusive management agency for a diverse range of former Astronauts. Their stories and experiences lend to some of the world's most compelling book projects, speaking engagements, and brand collaborations. Our goal is to help celebrate and share the stories and experiences of our Astronaut clients by differentiating between each individual's specific experience and point of view, aligned with key strategic opportunities, to help motivate and inspire future generations of Astronauts to come. #WeBelieveInAstronauts | www.uniphispaceagency.com

Instagram/Facebook: @NationalAstronautDay

Twitter: @uniphispaceage | @AstronautDay

Press materials visit: www.NationalAstronautDay.com

Astronaut interviews, bookings & collaborations: annie@uniphigood.com or michelle@uniphigood.com

2019 National Astronaut Day Collaborators:

Astronaut Al Worden | www.AlWorden.com | Fb @FallingToEarth

Alfred Merrill "Al" Worden, (Col, USAF, Ret.), is an Astronaut and engineer who was the Command Module Pilot for the Apollo 15 lunar mission in 1971. He is one of only 24 people to have flown to the Moon. He is perhaps best known as America's First Astronaut to perform a Deep Space EVA on the return from the moon aboard Apollo 15. He spent 38 minutes working in the vacuum of space, and has spent, in total, 295 hours and 11 minutes in space. He has authored three books: Hello Earth! Greetings from Endeavour, I Want to Know About a Flight to the Moon, and his autobiography, Falling to Earth. Books: http://www.alworden.com/falling.htm

Astronaut Clayton Anderson | www.AstronautClayAnderson.com | Socials @Astro_Clay

Astronaut Clayton "Astro Clay" Anderson, Nebraska's only Astronaut, spent 167 days in space and 38 hours and 28 mins on 6 EVAs. He applied 15 times before NASA selected him as an Astronaut in 1998; and spent 30 years working for NASA, 15 as an engineer and then 15 as an Astronaut. Books: http://astroclay.com/books/

Astronaut Leroy Chiao | www.AstronautLeroyChiao.com | Insta @CdrLeroyChiao | Tw @AstroDude

Leroy Chiao is a former NASA Astronaut, International Space Station Commander and Founder of OneOrbit. OneOrbit uses spaceflight experiences to emphasize the importance of planning and striving, and of using new ideas creatively. www.oneorbitcdr.com . One Orbit the book: https://www.leroychiao.com/book/

Astronaut Nicole Stott | www.nicolestott.com | Socials @Astro_Nicole

A veteran NASA Astronaut, her experience includes two spaceflights and 104 days living and working in space on both the International Space Station (ISS) and Space Shuttle. She performed one spacewalk, was the first person to fly the robotic arm to capture the free flying HTV cargo vehicle, she was the last crew member to fly to and from their ISS mission on a Space Shuttle, and she was a member of the crew of the final flight of the Space Shuttle Discovery, STS-133. A personal highlight of Nicole's spaceflight was painting the first watercolor in space.was painting the first watercolor in space.

Beth Balliro | https://massart.edu/faculty/beth-balliro

Beth Balliro's scholarship involves critical approaches to pedagogy with an emphasis on anti-racist practices. Many years of urban teaching in public schools, community centers and museum settings inform her coursework. Her research seeks to uncover what schooling means for artists, and how their subjectivities can inform public school policy. Her artwork has appeared nationally in exhibition and print.

Clayton Anderson | www.ClaytonAndersonOfficial.com | Insta/Tw @ClaytonAnderson

Born and raised in Bedford, Indiana Country Music singer and songwriter, Clayton Anderson found his passion for performing in college. After graduating from Indiana University, he went on to win Kenny Chesney's Next Big Star battle-of-the-bands competition which encouraged him to make the move to Nashville. Over the past 4 years, Clayton has broken into the Country Music scene independently with undeniable talent and energy. Clayton will be releasing new music this summer and performing on select dates.

create great things | www.creategreatthings.com

cgthings works with a wide range of clients to deliver custom digital solutions - email campaigns to website design, development, and management. we are passionate about innovation, ideas and how to implement them for a memorable experience.

Francis French | www.FrancisFrench.com | Insta @francisjfrench | Tw @F_French

International experience in relating science, engineering, music, astronomy, art, and wildlife to general audiences through classes, workshops, public speaking, television and documentary productions. Author of numerous bestselling history books. International keynote speaker at conferences.

The Moxi Group | www.themoxigroup.com | Insta @TheMoxiGroup

The Moxi Group is a social media management and digital ads agency specializing in the music and entertainment spaces.

Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) | www.RIF.org | Insta/FB @ReadingIsFundamental | Tw @RIFWEB

Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) is committed to a literate America by inspiring a passion for reading among all children, providing quality content to create impact, and engaging communities in the solution to give every child the fundamentals for success. As the nation's largest nonprofit organization for children's literacy, RIF has provided more than 415 million books to 50 million kids in all 50 states, inspiring generations to read, learn and grow.

Rubyhorse | Insta @Rubyhorse_real1 | Fb @Rubyhorse | Tw @Rubyhorsereal

Rubyhorse are re-releasing a special recording of their hit song Sparkle, which skyrocketed through the American Billboard charts when first released. Sparkle (2019 Astronaut Mix) the single, along with an Astronaut themed & inspired music video, will be released for National Astronaut Day on May 5th, prior to a new EP release that is scheduled for late summer. Rubyhorse's last 4 new releases have topped the iTunes Charts in Ireland and the band have been playing live on sold out select dates.

#WeBelieveInAstronauts | #NationalAstronautDay | #RISE

www.NationalAstronautDay.com

Media contact:

Annie Balliro

213300@email4pr.com

917-674-1249

SOURCE uniphi space agency

Related Links

http://www.uniphispaceagency.com

