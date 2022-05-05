uniphi space agency is Proud to Announce the Seventh-Annual National Astronaut Day® - May 5th, 2022 (Thursday)

Honors Heroic Astronauts with Mission to Inspire All Celebrates the Beauty in the Inspirational Journeys of Astronauts, and Influence of Astronauts & Space in Pop Culture

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good LLC, is proud to announce the seventh annual National Astronaut Day®. This year's theme celebrates the beauty in the inspirational journeys of Astronauts, the magnificent, awe-inspiring perspective of Space, and the influence of Astronauts and Space in pop culture.

ASTRA ULTRA's mission is to share the inspirational stories of Astronauts, as part of each release, with a goal to educate and foster curiosity to learn more about Space and the journey of these heroic trailblazers. (Art: C. Bruton | Photo B. Moreno) National Astronaut Day 2022 Mission Patch. (Art: T. Gagnon)

In keeping with the tradition of other Astronaut and Space related celebrations, May 5th was selected for this significant date in history, 60 years ago, in 1961 when Astronaut Alan Bartlett Shepard Jr. became the First American in Space, aboard the Freedom 7 Space capsule. The brief suborbital flight, which lasted approximately 15 minutes and reached a height of 116 miles into the atmosphere, was a milestone achievement. This trailblazing example of heroic bravery and adventurous spirit is this essence of what National Astronaut Day® is all about.

This year's National Astronaut Day® celebration includes the launch of ASTRA ULTRA, an NFT curated platform, on MakersPlace. ASTRA ULTRA's mission is to share the inspirational stories of Astronauts, as part of each release, with a goal to educate and foster curiosity to learn more about Space and the journey of these heroic trailblazers. ASTRA ULTRA's collections include support for STEM & STEAM related charity partners, with a mission to encourage next gen inquiry, dialogue, and critical thinking. Carbon offsets will be done to reduce the footprint of the NFTs in partnership with sustainability platform Aerial.

ASTRA ULTRA premiere collections will be released from Astronauts and Artists including;

Astronaut Leroy Chiao's Harmony series of NFTs that encourages the viewer to learn more about the featured elements in each image, with additional graphical elements that seek to honor his heritage and family. Learn more about Astronaut Chiao at https://www.leroychiao.com/.

"Any chance, and any way, I have to share my experience as an Astronaut is very important to me, and something I feel is part of my responsibility as one of the few who have had the incredible opportunity to go to Space," commented Astronaut Leroy Chiao, "Certainly we are all still trying to fully understand the full implications of NFTs, all the related aspects, and what will mean in the long run, but for me it's an artful way to share my stories, through imagery related to my own experience, in the hopes that it will inspire or educate even just for one person, for me that's something worth trying out."

Additional Astronaut NFT collections will be released throughout the month. Astronaut collections also include a personalized, signed print of the digital artwork.

COSMIC SERIES is the first series of NFTs from acclaimed artist, and Astronaut collaborator, Carol Bruton. Each evocative NFT image features Bruton's original physical work, photographed by Beatriz Moreno, in a series of cosmically inspired images that encourages the viewer to explore the work and arouse curiosity beyond the screen and canvas. Bruton's COSMIC SERIES has been strongly influenced by her under water diving and gazing up through the surface of the sea towards our infinite cosmos. She sees the play of deep sections of colours weaving a tapestry between the existing planets and other cosmic matter. This collection has been exclusively selected by uniphigood, as the inaugural Artist partnership for the ASTRA ULTRA launch on National Astronaut Day®. Learn more about Carol on Instagram @carolbrutonart.

View the ASTRA ULTRA collection and learn more at https://makersplace.com/astraultra/.

National Astronaut Day® will also include the launch of Commander Michael López-Alegría's music from Space playlist titled Further Beyond. The playlist features songs personally selected by López-Alegría, Commander for the first-ever Private Astronaut Mission to the ISS, that were part of his historic return to Space. This will debut on Spotify's Twitter feed (@Spotify), featuring a special message from Commander MLA, scheduled for 10AM (E) US on May 5th, National Astronaut Day®.

Learn more about Commander MLA at https://mlaspace.com/.

Also featured as part of this year's program is the iconic Astronaut Signature Series Fisher Space Pen® collection. The collection features a diverse range of pen styles and charity partners, all personally selected by each participating Astronaut. Each Special Edition pen has an engraved Astronaut signature.

Learn more at https://www.spacepen.com/astronautsignaturepenseries.aspx.

#WeBelieveInAstronauts:

Why Do #WeBelieveInAstronauts? The incredible experience of traveling through space is something we all dream about at one time in our lives. For a very select few, this dream became a reality. The path for every Astronaut is different, and Astronauts come from a diverse range of personal and professional backgrounds, but the one thing they all have in common - they are leaders in their chosen field, pioneers of space, and seek to use their individual experience as Astronauts to help make the world better for ALL.

Please join us as we celebrate these amazing individuals, their unique experiences, and ultimately, to help spread the message that… no matter what our journey in life we are ALL Astronauts. #WeBelieveInAstronauts

About uniphi space agency:

uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good LLC, is honored to be the exclusive management agency for a diverse range of former Astronauts. Their stories and experiences lend to some of the world's most compelling book projects, speaking engagements, and brand collaborations. Our goal is to help celebrate and share the stories and experiences of our Astronaut clients by differentiating between each individual's specific experience and point of view, aligned with key strategic opportunities, to help motivate and inspire future generations of Astronauts to come. #WeBelieveInAstronauts www.uniphispaceagency.com

