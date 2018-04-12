uniphi space agency Is Proud to Announce the Third-Annual National Astronaut Day™, May 5th, 2018

NEW YORK, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on the International Day of Human Space Flight, uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good LLC, is proud to announce the third annual National Astronaut Day, featuring Astronaut inspired STEAM and Space related activities, events and partners, to take place on Saturday, May 5th, 2018.

National Astronaut Day "Crew Patch" - May 5th, 2018 - Celebrates Heroic Astronauts with a Mission to Inspire ALL to "Learn, Create & Explore" #WeBelieveInAstronauts www.NationalAstronautDay.com National Astronaut Day "Mission Patch" - May 5th, 2018 - Celebrates Heroic Astronauts with a Mission to Inspire ALL to "Learn, Create & Explore" #WeBelieveInAstronauts www.NationalAstronautDay.com

In keeping with the tradition of other Astronaut and Space related celebrations, May 5th was selected for this significant date in history in 1961 when Astronaut Alan Bartlett Shepard Jr. became the First American in Space, aboard the Freedom 7 Space capsule. The brief suborbital flight, which lasted approximately 15 minutes and reached a height of 116 miles into the atmosphere, was a milestone achievement. This trailblazing example of heroic bravery and adventurous spirit is this essence of what National Astronaut Day is all about.

The 2018 National Astronaut Day campaign includes many ways to participate including;

Downloadable online STEAM activities for Kids and Families, created and inspired by Astronauts and Space related partners. (*All activities will go "live" on Friday, May 4 th .)

.) Customized "National Astronaut Day" Playlist, curated by Astronauts

Downloadable "National Astronaut Day" "Crew" and "Mission" Patches

Facebook Live Events with Astronauts and Partners (*TBA)

Social Media Campaign and "National Astronaut Day Challenge," to encourage all to "Learn, Create & Explore" by participating in the online activities, read a book, or support our charity partners - including an online awareness and fundraising campaign in support of Reading Is Fundamental (RIF).

"Enter to Win" a very special "Astronaut Prize Pack" which includes, a 30 minute Skype with an Astronaut (for your family or school), Signed books by Astronauts including; "A is for Astronaut" by Clayton Anderson , "Endeavour's Long Journey " by John "Danny" Olivas, "One Orbit" by Leroy Chiao , official National Astronaut Day "Crew" & "Mission" patches, Fisher Space Pen ™ from the "Astronaut Signature Series" and an Astronaut screenprint and "Believe In Yourself" poster signed by Astronauts. (*Contest to go "live" on Thursday, April 26 th.)

All activities and information may be found at www.NationalAstronautDay.com, including a continuing collaboration with Fisher Space Pen Co™ for the "Astronaut Signature Pen" Series. Pens are available for sale online, www.spacepen.com/astronautsignaturepenseries.aspx , and benefit 20 different charity partners. An online awareness and fundraising campaign, in support of Reading Is Fundamental (RIF), will seek to encourage kids and families to take time on National Astronaut Day to read a book together and participate in the online STEAM related activities.

In addition to online activities, the National Astronaut Day campaign will include "in person," and Facebook Live, events with Astronauts including:

Friday, May 4th

- Astronaut Clayton Anderson will be speaking to students and signing copies of his book "A is for Astronaut: Blasting Through the Alphabet." This event will be in collaboration with Reading Is Fundamental, the nation's largest nonprofit organization for children's literacy, and State Farm as part of a Books for Ownership event to provide books and literacy resources to students at a Washington, DC-area school.

Saturday, May 5th

- Facebook Live Schedule and additional events TBA

ALL Space and Astronaut fans are encouraged to celebrate National Astronaut Day on Saturday, May 5th, by participating in the online activities and posting on social media, using the suggested hashtags #WeBelieveInAstronauts, #NationalAstronautDay, #LearnCreateExplore. Astronauts will be participating on social media with their own examples of personal inspiration, and sharing words of encouragement about the importance for us all to make our own path in our journey to achieve our dreams.

More information and comprehensive National Astronaut Day program press release and materials may be found at www.NationalAstronautDay.com.

2018 National Astronaut Day Images:

National Astronaut Day "Crew" & "Mission" Patch Designs:

"Crew" Patch designed exclusively by Tim Gagnon, "The Patch Guy." www.kscartist.com

"Mission" Patch designed exclusively by Nate at Astro95 Media, www.astro95media.com

Astronaut Inspired "Believe In Yourself" Poster:

Created exclusively for National Astronaut Day by Designer and Illustrator, Greg Paprocki. www.gregpaprocki.com

Featured Book Projects:

A is for Astronaut: Blasting Through the Alphabet and It's a Question of Space: An Ordinary Astronaut's Answers to Sometimes Extraordinary Questions by Astronaut Clayton Anderson. www.AstronautClayAnderson.com

Endeavour's Long Journey (English & Spanish) by Astronaut John "Danny" Olivas. www.AstronautDannyOlivas.com

One Orbit by Astronaut Leroy Chiao. www.AstronautLeroyChiao.com

About uniphi space agency:

uniphi space agency™, a division of uniphi good LLC™, is honored to be the exclusive management agency for a diverse range of former Astronauts. Their stories and experiences lend to some of the world's most compelling book projects, speaking engagements, and collaborations. Subjects include STEM/STEAM topics, innovation, motivation, technology, perseverance, education, engineering, safety, adventure, risk, strategy, "anything is possible," and lessons from space as related to here on Earth. The sky is limitless. There are infinite possibilities for everyone to follow their dreams!

Our goal is to help celebrate and share the stories and experiences of our Astronaut clients by differentiating between each individual's specific experience and point of view, aligned with key strategic opportunities, to help motivate and inspire future generations of Astronauts to come. #WeBelieveInAstronauts | www.uniphispaceagency.com

2018 National Astronaut Day Collaborators:

Create Great Things - We are a team of creators with a passion for design, development and all things digital. We work with a wide range of clients and love to create beautiful brand experiences - one pixel at a time. www.creategreatthings.com

Fisher Space Pen Co. ™ - Paul C. Fisher first patented the AG7 "anti-gravity" pen in 1966. After 2 years of rigorous testing, NASA approved and selected the Fisher Space Pen for use on all manned space flights. It was first used on the Apollo 7 in 1968. In 1969 it was used as a tool to help save the Apollo 11 mission. Recently NASA has shifted from the AG7 space pen to the CH4 space pen as their standard writing instrument in space. www.spacepen.com

Higher Orbits - Higher Orbits is a non-profit with the mission of promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM); along with leadership, teamwork, and communication through the use of spaceflight. Mankind's journey into space serves as an ideal launch-pad to excite students of all ages about STEM, STEAM, Leadership and working to fulfill their dreams and ambitions. Higher Orbits uses a variety of programs and partnerships with other organizations to achieve these goals. www.higherorbits.org

The Moxi Group - The Moxi Group utilizes over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry to create strategic marketing and promotion campaigns for our clients. We specialize in music play-listing, social media strategy and Global marketing campaigns. www.themoxigroup.com

Reading Is Fundamental - Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) is committed to a literate America by inspiring a passion for reading among all children, providing quality content to create impact, and engaging communities in the solution to give every child the fundamentals for success. As the nation's largest nonprofit organization for children's literacy, RIF has provided more than 415 million books to 40 million kids in all 50 states, inspiring generations to read, learn and grow. www.RIF.org

Sleeping Bear Press - Sleeping Bear Press is dedicated to the creation of high-quality children's books that entertain, educate and inspire young readers. With a publishing program that includes board books, award-winning picture books, beginning reader series, middle-grade novels, and eBooks, evolving content meets best practice standards insuring that our books open a window to the world for all children. www.sleepingbearpress.com

State Farm® - The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its nearly 19,000 agents and nearly 65,000 employees serve more than 84 million policies and accounts – more than 81 million auto, fire, life, health and commercial policies, and more than 2 million bank accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 33 on the 2017 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit www.statefarm.com .

To request Astronaut interviews contact: annie@uniphigood.com

Updated press releases and materials visit: www.NationalAstronautDay.com

Astronaut bookings & collaborations: annie@uniphigood.com or michelle@uniphigood.com

#WeBelieveInAstronauts | #NationalAstronautDay | #LearnCreateExplore

www.NationalAstronautDay.com

Media contact:

Annie Balliro

193303@email4pr.com

917-674-1249

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uniphi-space-agency-is-proud-to-announce-the-third-annual-national-astronaut-day-may-5th-2018-300629017.html

SOURCE uniphi good, LLC | uniphi space agency