Uniphy Limited Appoints Jim Nicholas as CEO

Jim has over 25 years of international leadership experience in the high-tech sector, serving applications having the hallmark of being massively pervasive. He has held a variety of executive positions including CEO of MIPS, EVP at Imagination Technologies and VP responsibilities at ARM, ST-Ericsson and Frontier Smart Technologies, as well as the GM of STMicroelectronics's Microcontroller Division. Serving industries including mass market, consumer, automotive, industrial and medical, his leadership has contributed to billions of products shipped and multiple billions of dollars in revenue generated.

Sir Hossein Yassaie, Uniphy Chairman & Tech Entrepreneur, commented:

"I am pleased to welcome Jim as Uniphy's CEO. He has a strong track record of helping to create successful businesses out of innovative technologies. With his combined technical and business expertise he is a great fit with Uniphy's ambitions."

Dr David Lomas and David Dearn, Founders of Uniphy Ltd, commented:

'We are delighted and excited to welcome Jim as our CEO and are confident that with his leadership skills and depth of experience, Uniphy's disruptive and enabling technology can achieve a bright and successful future."

About Uniphy LTD

Uniphy is committed to revolutionizing touch Interface technology. The strategy for achieving this is through continuous innovation in hardware, software, tools, opto-mechanical design and material engineering. The company's patent-protected touch technology employs a three-layer optical laminate above the display or multiple displays. Uniphy's technology also goes beyond the conventional approach of a densely packed matrix of LEDs and sensors, towards a more cost-effective solution requiring a minimal number of LEDs, detectors and support electronics. For more information, see www.uniphy.global.

