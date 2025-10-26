UniPin Empowers Korean Game Publishers to Expand into Southeast Asia and India

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UniPin, the leading digital entertainment enabler in Southeast Asia and India, hosted a seminar in Seoul titled "Expanding Beyond Borders: Real-Life Insights to Grow Your Business in SEA & India" on October 23 in Gangnam, South Korea. The event brought together over 50 professionals from Korea's gaming and digital content industries, offering direct, data-backed insights into two of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world.

UniPin CEO, Ashadi, addressing the seminar's attendees Poeti Fatima, GM of UniPin Business Group enlighten the audience about UniPin's role in Southeast Asia & India market.

As the market leader with over a decade of operational experience across 34+ countries, UniPin shared real-time market knowledge and actionable insights to help Korean game publishers understand the unique dynamics of Southeast Asia and India, from player behavior and cultural preferences to monetization and payment ecosystems.

The Market Trends & User Insights session highlighted the rapid rise of Southeast Asia's mobile-first audience and India's expanding gaming economy. Drawing from real market experience, UniPin shared practical strategies to help publishers localize, engage players, and drive sustainable growth across both regions.

In the Marketing & Payment Systems session, UniPin showcased its deep expertise in community-driven marketing and payment solutions, demonstrating how its integrated ecosystem and strong local presence enable global publishers to enter and scale effectively in these high-potential markets.

"Our goal is to help global partners expand with clarity and confidence," stated by Ashadi, Group CEO of UniPin. "We're here to share real-world insights, not just data, and empower our partners with the connections they need to grow beyond borders sustainably, authentically and cooperatively."

The seminar concluded with an open networking session where attendees connected directly with UniPin's regional experts. "Many participants praised the event as a valuable platform that bridged the gap between Korea's creative gaming ecosystem and the opportunities in Southeast Asia and India," explained by Poeti Fatima, GM of UniPin Business Group.

Through initiatives like this, UniPin reaffirms its commitment to empowering global game publishers with the tools, knowledge, and local partnerships needed to thrive in two of the world's most dynamic gaming regions.

About UniPin

UniPin (Universal Pin) is a leading digital entertainment enabler with more than 14 years of experience, serving 25.9 million users in over 34 countries. With thousands of game publishers integrated into its ecosystem, UniPin provides fast, secure, and localized payment solutions and in-game content access, for further information, visithttp://corp.unipin.com.

