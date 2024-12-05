Uniplay Launches Game-Changing AI-Driven Learning Platform

The world's first fully game-based LMS revolutionizes corporate training with engaging mobile experiences. Uniplay is a game-based, AI-powered learning ecosystem that makes learning fun.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniplay has unveiled the world's first fully game based, AI-powered Learning Management System (LMS), transforming corporate training into an engaging, interactive experience. Designed for mobile devices, the platform uses core game design principles to turn learning into fun and immersive gameplay, solving one of corporate training's toughest challenges: employee engagement.

"In gaming, engagement is everything, and we're bringing that same excitement to corporate learning," said Linus Blomberg, Co-Founder of Uniplay and creator of iconic game titles like Mad Max and Just Cause. "By turning mundane training into captivating experiences, we're making learning something employees actually look forward to."

How Uniplay Works

Unlike traditional LMS platforms that add gamified elements like badges, Uniplay applies real game mechanics — competition, rewards, and instant feedback. Its AI engine converts existing training content into games such as quizzes and timed challenges, personalizing experiences based on user behavior and performance data.

Key Features

Fully Game-Based Learning: Accessible anytime on mobile devices.

Accessible anytime on mobile devices. AI-Powered Adaptive Learning Paths: Tailored journeys to improve engagement and outcomes.

Tailored journeys to improve engagement and outcomes. Gamified Rewards: Boosts motivation with achievements and in-app rewards.

Boosts motivation with achievements and in-app rewards. Drag-and-Drop Course Creation: Effortlessly transforms content into interactive games.

Uniplay's intuitive interface and usage-based pricing make it easy for businesses to adopt and scale, from onboarding to compliance training.

Solving the Engagement Crisis

With the LMS market projected to grow from $23 billion in 2024 to $82 billion by 2032, organizations are seeking better solutions to engage learners1. Uniplay meets this demand, offering a scalable, impactful, and enjoyable approach to corporate training.

"Our mission is simple: make corporate training fun," said Eric Francia, CEO of Uniplay. "With AI and game design, we're empowering HR and L&D leaders to deliver training that's as enjoyable as it is effective."

Early adopters, including Fortune 500 companies, report seamless onboarding and significant engagement boosts, validating Uniplay's innovative approach.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.uniplay.io .

Press assets can be downloaded here .

About Uniplay

Uniplay is revolutionizing corporate training with the first game-based, AI-powered LMS. Founded by Linus Blomberg and Eric Francia, the Stockholm-based company combines advanced game design and AI to create engaging, scalable learning experiences. Visit www.uniplay.io .

