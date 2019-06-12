UniPrint Reveals New Corporate Brand Identity - Process Fusion

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UniPrint.net is proud to announce the re-naming and re-branding of their corporate brand to Process Fusion. These changes come at a time when the company is evolving and expanding its digital transformation service offerings.

"In the last year, we have grown our solutions offerings to extend far beyond print. In addition to the UniPrint Infinity and ePRINTit software, we now have CapturePoint-One (CP-1), an intelligent document processing platform to offer our customers. Together, our solutions improve and simplify end-to-end document management workflow," said David Fung, CEO of Process Fusion. "The renaming of our corporate company and new brand identity better reflects who we are today and symbolizes our future as a leading digital transformation enabler."

Designed with digital transformation in mind, the new logo evokes a feeling of infinite possibilities, and the intertwined lines signify movement, process, transformation – and fusion. Process Fusion's new slogan "Universal. Unified. Unique." communicates their ability to work in any environment, simplify input and output management for both physical and digital documents while providing a unique workflow automation experience.

"While our corporate name, logo and website have changed, our goal still remains the same – to help organizations automate critical business processes, increase process velocity, exchange information securely, and eliminate the inefficiencies and errors associated with manual and labor-intensive processes. Innovation and future-proofing is our focus, and we are prepared to help our customers transition from physical to digital processes with ease," commented Daniel Cheng, CMO at Process Fusion.

"Our new identity is universal, unified, and unique – words we use to describe not only our image but also the solutions we provide."

Visit Process Fusion to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn.

Related Images

process-fusion-logo.jpg

Process Fusion Logo

Related Links

Process Fusion Website

SOURCE Process Fusion

Related Links

http://processfusion.com

