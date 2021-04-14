UniPro Foodservice Partners with Syndigo to Power Virtual Food Shows for Distributors

ATLANTA, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UniPro, the largest foodservice distribution cooperative in the United States, announced their latest partnership with Syndigo, a leading provider of a software-as-a-service platform for product information management and syndication, to enable its membership to provide engaging Virtual Food Shows.

"The virtual selling environment is here to stay," said Keith Durnell, UniPro's Executive Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. "Our Members want to engage with customers, promote new items, and provide resources that will drive their customers' business. Virtual events are going to complement, not replace, live events as we move forward, and we're excited to have Syndigo's team of foodservice experts support us on this evolving need with their industry leading technology."

Syndigo's Virtual Events Platform allows distributors, in partnership with manufacturers, to showcase products in virtual 'booths,' deliver live or downloaded video content, and provides interactive features that allow operators to connect directly with manufacturer or broker reps to discuss products, services, industry trends, and request samples – virtually.

"The Virtual Events Platform was developed to meet our customers' sudden need to engage with their customers virtually," said Mike Kovarik, SVP of Foodservice at Syndigo. "In partnership with our distributors, we created an easy-to-use platform that leveraged all of the work distributors had already been doing to capture enhanced product information for e-commerce. Now, we can take advantage of their robust data to give distributors, manufacturers, and operators a virtual environment to connect and collaborate."

Durnell expresses UniPro's commitment to its membership by saying, "Our goal is to provide resources that our members and their customers can use to run their businesses profitably. Traditional Live Food Shows will continue to be a vehicle to provide these resources, and now with a Virtual Event, we can double down on that effort in a safe, efficient, and interactive way."

You can learn more about Syndigo's Virtual Events platform by visiting www.syndigo.com/virtual-events. Learn more about UniPro by visiting www.uniprofoodservice.com.

About UniPro

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. has more than 400 Distributor Members operating from more than 850 locations. UniPro Members service operators across the nation in all segments of the industry.

About Syndigo

Syndigo enables commerce by supporting the efficient transfer of product information through its network of brands and their customers. The company provides descriptive product and nutritional information, images and other digital media, powered by deep analytics to empower engaging brand experiences online and in store. Through Syndigo's integrated platform, Content Experience Hub, clients can publish, manage, syndicate and audit product content across the largest trading network of brands and recipients in the world.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally in many important consumer industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, and healthcare products.

