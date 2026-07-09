UNIQLO Street Soccer Park & Learning Center Opens in Altadena

New permanent community space will provide year-round access to soccer, mentorship, and life-skills programming for families in fire-affected neighborhoods

ALTADENA, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIQLO and Street Soccer USA today announced the opening of the UNIQLO Street Soccer Park & Learning Center in Altadena, a permanent community hub created to support youth and families in neighborhoods affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Opening July 9, the site will provide year-round access to safe play, mentorship, education, and community connection.

UNIQLO Street Soccer Park & Learning Center

Designed to give children and families a place to learn, play, and grow together, the UNIQLO Street Soccer Park & Learning Center, located at St. Elizabeth Parish School includes two turf soccer fields and a prefabricated shipping container that has been transformed into a classroom and learning space. The site will offer free soccer-based programming, alongside youth development, homework help, mentorship, and financial and digital literacy support. Through Street Soccer USA programming and community partnerships, the organizations expect to reach 1,000 young people in the first year. The site will become Street Soccer USA's expansion into their third free-to-play community hub in Los Angeles, expanding its reach to a community not currently served through its existing locations in Watts and South Gate.

The park was made possible through Fast Retailing and UNIQLO's January 2025 pledge to provide up to $2 million in funds and clothing to support communities affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. As part of that commitment, the company directed funding to nonprofit organizations working on both immediate relief and long-term recovery, including Street Soccer USA. The initiative also aligns with Street Soccer USA's 26 for 2026 campaign, which aims to build 26 Street Soccer Parks and Learning Centers across the country.

"Together, we hope the UNIQLO Street Soccer Park & Learning Center becomes a place where children and families can come together to play, learn, and feel supported," said Adachi Fuminori, CEO of UNIQLO USA. "Our hope is that this space brings comfort, connection, and renewed opportunity to the Altadena community in the years ahead."

"UNIQLO has been a meaningful partner to Street Soccer USA for more than a decade, helping us create more opportunities for young people to grow and thrive," said Lawrence Cann, Founder and CEO of Street Soccer USA. "As Altadena continues to heal from the wildfires, we hope this park and learning center can be a place where young people and neighbors come together, find support, and begin to look ahead."

The location of the park will be at St. Elizabeth Parish School, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles was selected for its proximity to the burn area and central location in Altadena, making it accessible to families in Altadena and surrounding communities. With the support of UNIQLO and Street Soccer USA, the school hopes the park will become a place for healing and connection that also helps strengthen the neighborhood and, over time, welcome families back to campus.

"In the wake of the devastating Eaton Fire, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish is thrilled to partner with Street SoccerUSA to reinvest in the Altadena community through the game of soccer. We hope this contribution to rebuilding will bring hope, joy and renewal in the spirit of our Catholic faith," said Paul Escala, Senior Director and Superintendent of Catholic Schools at the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Grand Opening Celebration

The grand opening will take place Thursday, July 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Parish School, 1840 Lake Ave., Altadena, Calif. 91001. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with representatives from UNIQLO, Street Soccer USA, and special guests; a community festival with food provided by In-N-Out Burger, a live DJ, and family activities; and friendly soccer matches between UNIQLO team members and local families on the new fields. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the learning center and enjoy a Japanese taiko drumming performance.

UNIQLO and Street Soccer USA

UNIQLO USA has partnered with Street Soccer USA since 2013, supporting more than 50,000 youth nationwide as its official apparel sponsor and donating around 15,000 pieces of UNIQLO clothing each year. In addition, UNIQLO has supported programming through local volunteer events, sponsorship of nationwide tournaments, in-store shopping experiences for youth athletes and coaches, career development workshops, and more.

Fast Retailing's Fire Relief Efforts in Los Angeles

The UNIQLO Street Soccer Park & Learning Center is part of Fast Retailing and UNIQLO's broader long-term recovery efforts in Los Angeles. In conversations with community leaders, educators, and nonprofit partners, UNIQLO identified three areas of greatest need: rebuilding community, restoring local ecosystems, and expanding access to education and enrichment for young people. In addition to support for Street Soccer USA, fire relief funding has helped advance reforestation through the National Forest Foundation, free museum admission for qualifying families through Kidspace Children's Museum and Southern California Children's Museum, and clothing distribution events with Pasadena Educational Foundation. Together, these efforts reflect UNIQLO's commitment to long-term recovery through investments in local spaces, programs, and organizations that foster connection, learning, and resilience.

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SOURCE Uniqlo