Uniqode Achieves ISO Certification, Reinforces Commitment to Customer Security

Milestone highlights the QR code leader's efforts to protect sensitive information

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniqode , the highest-ranked QR code platform on G2, today announced achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification , underscoring the company's dedication to the highest standards of information security management.

ISO 27001:2022 is an international standard for managing information security that systematically secures sensitive company and customer information through policies, processes, and controls. The standard ensures that organizations implement comprehensive security measures safeguarding against unauthorized access, data breaches, and cyberattacks.

"The ISO certification is yet another milestone signaling Uniqode's strong commitment to protecting customer data with the highest security measures," said Sharat Potharaju , Co-Founder and CEO of Uniqode. "Obtaining ISO certification shows our dedication to minimizing the risk of data breaches and is a proactive step to addressing security concerns around the use of our QR codes and digital business cards (DBCs)."

To maintain ISO certification and alignment with industry standards, Uniqode will continuously monitor and improve security practices through regular policy audits, reviews, and updates.

Achieving ISO certification further strengthens Uniqode's measures to secure customer data. This milestone follows the company's recent announcement that its Enterprise plan obtained HIPAA compliance to empower safe healthcare operations.

For more information on Uniqode's secure QR code and DBC solutions, please visit Uniqode.com .

About Uniqode

Uniqode's vision is to enable digital connections with every physical object and place on the planet. Our platform offers a complete QR Code lifecycle management & analytics solution that is used by over 50,000 businesses around the world to build direct relationships, grow lifetime revenue, and acquire first-party data in industries ranging from consumer goods, hospitality, retail, and real estate.

