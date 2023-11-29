UNIQUE COLLABORATION LAUNCHES NEW HOLIDAY TRADITION FOR LOS ANGELES COUNTY

The RaiseAChild Holiday Tree Grove benefits regional children and youth in foster care and decades of environmental benefits to the Southland.

CENTURY CITY, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RaiseAChild, the non-profit Los Angeles based organization dedicated to inspiring and encouraging caring people to nurture children in foster care, announced that it has orchestrated dozens of community organizations, families, and corporate sponsors in a new holiday tradition for Los Angeles County called the RaiseAChild Holiday Tree Grove presented by Banc of California. Hosted at Westfield Century City and Holiday Tree Grove opens the evening of Saturday, December 2 and closes on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. A special celebration is scheduled for Saturday, December 2 starting at 4:00PM, with a brief presentation at 4:45PM, and the tree lighting at 5:00PM and is open to the public.

"The holiday season can be an especially difficult time for children and youth in foster care," said Rich Valenza, Founder and CEO of RaiseAChild. "Our goal for the RaiseAChild Holiday Tree Grove is to raise awareness of the needs of these kids, inspire the public to learn ways to help children and youth in foster care, and then to plant these trees around Los Angeles County so they can do their part to help improve the environment for all children and families in the Southland."

The theme of this holiday installation is RaiseAChild's trademarked slogan "let love define family®." Therefore, ideas of diversity, community and inclusion will be woven into the creative designs of tree decorations. Support for this new holiday initiative has been strong with numerous community organizations and businesses signing on to underwrite, decorate, and then plant their tree. In addition to trees decorated by RaiseAChild, Banc of California, Westfield Century City, other participants include KCRW 89.9 FM, KTLA 5, iHeart Media, LAist 89.3FM, American Girl Doll, Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, Pacific Floral Design, Allies for Every Child, Five Acres, Penny Lane Centers, Aviva Family Services, Children's Action Network, Foster All, and Fostering Unity among others.

"At Banc of California, we are so proud to support RaiseAChild and their vital work to build foster families for children," says Guillaume de Chalendar, SVP Head of Media and Entertainment at Banc of California and RaiseAChild board member. "Helping to present the Holiday Tree Grove helps support so many foster children and bring hope and light during the holidays to so many who need it. Giving back to our communities is core to our values at Banc of California and we are so pleased to have supported RaiseAChild for the past seven years."

We are proud to host the RaiseAChild Holiday Tree Grove, an inspiring project for the community, children and environment, says Louis Schillace, Sr. General Manager of Westfield Century City. This exhibit will warm hearts, bring smiles to our shoppers

and be a wonderful addition to all the holiday magic we'll have at the center this season.

"As Angelenos do their holiday shopping, I hope these saplings with their festive decorations will capture their attention and inspire families to learn more about children and young people in need of loving homes," said Brandon T. Nichols, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

SOURCE RaiseAChild