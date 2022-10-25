Unique Dual-Narrative Travel Memoir "The Backpack Years" Wins Over Fans of Fiction

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanie and James Wilson's memoir The Backpack Years is appealing to a wide range of readers, due to the authors' novelesque writing style and dual-POV format.

In memoirs that run parallel, Stef and James travel and work in thirteen countries over six years. They recount experiences many readers of the pandemic-era can relate to, like quitting jobs to prioritize their mental health and taking chances in search of joy and satisfaction. However, their true story is told in a creative, immersive style typically found in fiction.

Stefanie and James Wilson’s memoir The Backpack Years is appealing to a wide range of readers, due to the authors’ novelesque writing style and dual-POV format.

The Backpack Years is receiving rave reviews from novel-lovers on Goodreads and Bookstagrammers.

"I loved getting to visit different countries through the eyes of Stefanie & James and getting insight to interesting history and customs. Although this book is non-fiction, it read like a wonderful fiction story." that_bookaholic_gal

"I really enjoyed getting dual perspectives because it's not often found in memoirs. The alternating POVs was executed excellently and the book really flowed. Even if you aren't a fan of memoirs, I still highly recommend this book." erikalaceyreads

"Whether you like to read memoirs or it isn't your usual genre, if you like to read about exploring new places, I think you will enjoy reading The Backpack Years by Stefanie and James Wilson!" listening.stars

"I simply didn't want to put down the book: I didn't expect to enjoy this book as much as I did. I can't seem to consume non-fiction like I do fiction but with this book tables changed." empressofbookingham

"This is the first memoir I read! I used to avoid these books because I thought they were going to be boring but I was so wrong." my.book.nooks

The Backpack Years is also receiving fantastic editorial reviews.

"Its journey through alcohol, angst, love, and learning carries readers, via a streetwise voice and experiences, far from the beaten path of tired travelogues." -D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review

"I would gladly recommend this memoir to readers of true stories and travel. It's delightful and definitely going down as one of my favorite memoirs of the year." -Jadidsa Perez, Independent Book Review

"The best part of this memoir is the frank honesty and rawness of the two authors' feelings at different stages of their relationship and their journey." ✭✭✭✭✭ -Grant Leishman, Readers' Favorite

"Theirs is a balanced perspective in that they show the fun, the friendliness and the fabulous but also the threat and the strain that can come from a life without ties and familiarity." -Rachel Deeming, Reedsy Discovery

Published by Tucky Buddy Books, the volume is available for distribution via IngramSpark.

Available for direct purchase on Amazon, Bookshop, and Barnes and Noble.

For more information, please visit: www.TheBackpackYears.com.

Media Contact:

Stefanie Wilson

1-757-663-3286

[email protected]

PRESS KIT

SOURCE Stefanie and James Wilson