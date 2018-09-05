Unique Elevator Interiors Opens Seattle Location

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Elevator Interiors ("UEI", www.uniqueelevator.com) announced today the opening of its newest facility in Kent, WA to serve growing demand in the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle, Bellevue, and Portland. UEI is the premiere provider of custom elevator solutions, offering design, manufacturing, and installation of custom elevator interiors for elevator companies, general contractors, building owners, and property managers. Additionally, UEI provides a local source for small-part fabrication for elevator repairs and ancillary products including custom hall lanterns, control operating panels, and elevator lobby fixtures.

"We are excited about entering the Seattle market," said Tom Irion, President and founder of UEI. "For years, we have viewed Seattle as the next logical step in our geographic expansion. We pride ourselves on being a local manufacturer that works with our customers to provide an elevator interior that complements other high-value spaces in a building, rather than a stand-alone or off-the-shelf design. Seattle represents an underserved, fast-growing market for us and we couldn't be more excited as we expand there to better serve our current and new customers."

Since 2001, UEI has been the leading provider of custom elevator interiors to the SF Bay Area, servicing the region during its unprecedented expansion.

"Seattle currently has more cranes in the air than any US city, making it one of the highest demand areas for new and modernized elevator cabs. We will apply our customer service focused model to meet the challenges of this rapidly growing commercial real estate market," said Jamie White, General Manager of UEI's Seattle office.

"We are thrilled to support UEI in their expansion plans on the West Coast," said Rachel Lehman of P4G Capital, UEI's financial sponsor.

About Unique Elevator Interiors



Unique Elevator Interiors is a manufacturer of custom elevator interiors and other elevator parts and fixtures. The company offers design, fabrication, and installation services. UEI specializes in taking a personal, hands-on approach from design to installation to ensure a positive customer experience. UEI's products are used in new construction as well as renovations and modernizations/refurbishments.



www.uniqueelevator.com

About P4G Capital



P4G Capital is a San Francisco based private equity firm founded by operators-turned-investors with a history of partnering with management teams to create value. Partnering with fellow entrepreneurs, P4G focuses exclusively on the lower middle market, providing capital, resources, and deep operational expertise to fuel extraordinary growth.



www.p4gcap.com

For additional information, please contact:



Jamie White



General Manager, UEI Seattle



jamie@uniqueelevator.com

SOURCE Unique Elevator Interiors

