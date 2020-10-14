Unique Features of Collapsible Metal Tubes to Serve as Prominent Growth Prospect for Collapsible Metal Tubes Market across Forecast Period of 2017-2025: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collapsible metal tubes are composite containers that are flexible and are used for product formulation storage, having a thick consistency. This factor makes it one of the favorite products in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries.

The properties of collapsible metal tubes, such as extensive durability and exceptional barrier properties may bring immense growth prospects for the global collapsible metal tubes market during the forecast period of 2017-2025. Widening applications of collapsible metal tubes across the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry may bring immense growth prospects for the collapsible metal tubes market.

The TMR (Transparency Market Research) researchers prognosticate the global collapsible metal tubes market to expand at a CAGR of 4.3 percent during the assessment period of 2017-2025 on the basis of the extensive research conducted on parameters related to growth. The global collapsible metal tubes market was valued at US$ 1069.4 mn in 2016 and is extrapolated to reach a valuation of US$ 1550.8 mn in 2025.

Innovative packaging formats in the cosmetic industry are bringing ample growth opportunities for the collapsible metal tubes market. Furthermore, unique features of collapsible metal tubes such as lightweight, hassle-free molding, and anti-corrosion properties may bring tremendous growth prospects for the collapsible metal tubes market.

Collapsible Metal Tubes Market: Key Revelations

In regards to product type, the squeeze tube segment acquires a large share of the collapsible metal tubes market

The 'others' segment is observing rapid growth and has the title of the fastest-growing segment· On the grounds of closure type, the stand up cap is the leading segment with nearly one-third of the total market share

Based on capacity, the less than 20 ml segment is the largest growth-contributing segment

More than 100 ml is recording rapid growth

Asia Pacific may emerge as the leading regional growth contributor across the forecast period of 2017-2025

Explore 261 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Collapsible Metal Tubes Market (Product Type - Squeeze Tube, Twist Tube, and Others; Closure Type - Stand up cap, Nozzle cap, Fez cap, Flip top cap, and Others; Capacity - Less than 20ml, 20 to 100ml, and More than 100ml; End-use - Cosmetics, Home care & personal care, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Food, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2025 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/collapsible-metal-tubes-market.html

Collapsible Metal Tubes Market: Growth Boosters

Many manufacturers are rejecting plastic packaging due to its hazardous effects on the environment. This aspect has led to individuals searching for other packaging alternatives, such as collapsible metal tubes. Hence, this aspect may bring profitable growth.

Investments in research and development activities are at an all-time high, and this factor may enlarge the growth prospects of the collapsible metal tubes market

Advantages etched with the use of collapsible metal tubes may bring phenomenal growth opportunities for the collapsible metal tubes market across the assessment period of 2017-2025

Collapsible Metal Tubes Market: Competitive Dimensions

The collapsible metal tubes market is fragmented, with many players in the fray for obtaining a prominent position. The players in the collapsible metal tubes market are increasing their production capacities for meeting the escalating demand. This aspect eventually helps the collapsible metal tubes market to gain profitable growth.

Key players in the collapsible metal tubes market are always acquiring new players to decrease the competition. Other activities such as joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations help the players to cement their foothold across the collapsible metal tubes market, eventually inviting expansive growth.

Global Collapsible Metal Tubes Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Squeeze Tube

Twist Tube

Others

By Closure Type

Stand up cap

Nozzle cap

Fez cap

Flip top cap

Others

By Capacity

Less than 20ml

20 to 100ml

More than 100ml

By End-use

Cosmetics

Home care & personal care

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Food

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

