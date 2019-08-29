Unique Fly + Buy Event in Hot Baltimore Housing Market

BALTIMORE, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate investing is historically a great tool to build wealth and one of the hottest markets this year is Baltimore. Yes, Baltimore. With its close proximity to Washington DC, it's quietly become a top investor market.

Oliver Somoza, owner of Baltimore's Turnkey Property Pro is helping other investors capitalize on the sizzling market with a unique Fly + Buy event Sept. 27-29, 2019.

The Fly + Buy weekend will introduce investors to the Baltimore market through meetings with Turnkey Property Pro's construction and management divisions and property tours. Investors will see upwards of 15 residential investment properties for sale that are currently undergoing renovations or have recently been updated. This carefully considered portfolio represents investments that the Turnkey team believes offers investors the best return on investment.

Any investor who purchases a property will have their travel and lodging costs reimbursed by Turnkey Property Pro at closing. Additionally, any investor that can't attend Fly + Buy but reserves a property before Sept. 15 will receive a $1500 credit to fly in at a later date.

Turnkey Property Pro has secured a special $149/night rate at the Lord Baltimore hotel.

For more information, or to interview Oliver Somoza about the state of Baltimore real estate and this unique investor event, please contact mbrilley@interdependence.com

Press Contact:

Megan Brilley

Interdependence PR

Account Supervisor

O (949) 777-2486

M (312) 919-5508

220669@email4pr.com

SOURCE Turnkey Property Pro