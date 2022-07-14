Unique Formula® is an Advanced Health Solution for You to Embrace a Healthy Lifestyle.

The Canadian Health Brand Has Created a Line of Unique Supplements

That Provide Simple and Effective Health Solutions All in One Place

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Formula® is a brand created by Real House Canada (RHC). Each of its product lines was carefully developed by CEO Ivy Liou, who is a registered nurse with a pharmacology background.

Liou and her R&D team, which boasts strong pharmaceutical experience, have spent years developing each of their innovative product lines that fall under the Unique Formula® label. These include:

Canada Gem : The only Dual-Extracted Canadian Wild Chaga product in North America with the highest potency of medicinal ingredients, as proven by lab tests.

: The only Dual-Extracted Canadian Wild Chaga product in with the highest potency of medicinal ingredients, as proven by lab tests. Beauty Secret® : A product line created to help regulate hormones, enhance beauty, and maximize nature's enduring charm.

: A product line created to help regulate hormones, enhance beauty, and maximize nature's enduring charm. Daily Defense : A line of products created to boost the immune system.

: A line of products created to boost the immune system. Maternal & Child : Products that target the nourishment and health of children from infancy through their teenage years.

: Products that target the nourishment and health of children from infancy through their teenage years. Targeted Health Boosters : A product line designed to target specific areas of our body, bringing the healthiest version of yourself to all family members by a simple choice.

: A product line designed to target specific areas of our body, bringing the healthiest version of yourself to all family members by a simple choice. Men's Care : Supplements that help men support their immune system, energy levels, gut health, and more.

Throughout the development of the Unique Formula® catalog, the goal of the RHC team has remained consistent: to create a one-stop-shop where their customers know they're getting everything they need to maintain their health.

"Our solutions are simple, effective, and highly beneficial," Liou explains, "That has always been our goal. Our team of pharmaceutical professionals has dedicated years of research to developing these natural health products. They are tailored to many different needs, all under one roof. Real House aims to be your family's health store. We want to help you be the best version of yourself."

Liou goes on to explain that, along with its comprehensive catalog, the Unique Formula® brand has gained a reputation for its potent results. "This is done through special combinations of ingredients," the CEO explains, "Every one of our formulas is unique and can't be replicated, thanks to our expertise with botanical analysis and extraction techniques. Each supplement also synergizes the potency of natural ingredients."

Between the ability to have a supplement for any occasion and the innovative synergy of their ingredients, the Unique Formula® brand has seen quick adoption by a large and growing audience. Liou is also proud of the fact that customers keep coming back because the products really work.

To date, Unique Formula® products have genuinely improved the quality of life for countless RHC customers in both Canada and Asia. The additional fact that the brand is in the process of entering the U.S. means Americans will be able to benefit from the brand's unique, holistic healthcare solutions soon, as well.

About Real House Canada and Unique Formula®: Unique Formula® is a Canadian health brand developed by a pharmaceutical R&D team and its associated pharmaceutical manufacturer. We have developed five product lines of unique formulations: i) Targeted Health Boosters, ii) Beauty Secret®, iii) Men's Care, iv) Daily Defense, and v) Maternal & Child. Each of these is designed to provide a SIMPLE and EFFECTIVE healthy lifestyle that saves the hassle and confusion of deciding among all the different brands and products currently on the market. Learn more about RHC at realhousecanada.com .

Media Contact

Real House Canada Team

Real Organics & Naturals House Ltd.

Your Family's Health Store

156 - 11782 River Road

Richmond, B.C., Canada V6X 1Z7

Office: +1 (604) 447-8828

[email protected]

SOURCE Real House Canada