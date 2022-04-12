Unique Formula® Supplements Are Simple, Effective, and Highly Beneficial

The Canadian Health and Wellness Brand Uses Scientific Research to Combine Botanical Ingredients for Maximum Results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone is aware of the importance of maintaining health in the modern world. External factors like pollution continually bombard the body with unhealthy invaders. Internally, ongoing struggles with things like stress, anxiety, and depression can leave individuals exhausted and unhealthy, as well, especially when we are still battling a pandemic virus. Unique Formula®'s health supplements are designed to both proactively and reactively combat these various health threats.

"Our team of pharmaceutical professionals," explains Unique Formula® developer Ivy Liou, "has dedicated years of research to create natural health products that are simple, effective, and highly beneficial." Liou goes on to say that Unique Formula® supplements are developed using an innovative and expert-led combination of botanical analysis and extraction techniques.

This process doesn't just focus on the use of potent natural ingredients — although that is an integral element. However, Liou's research and development team and its associated GMP licensed pharmaceutical manufacturer goes further by ensuring that each combination of ingredients can work together to improve their effectiveness, something that Liou refers to as "synergizing the potency of natural ingredients." All of this is done under the watchful eye of Health Canada, which ensures that Unique Formula users are getting a product that is both safe and effective.

Unique Formula's supplements represent a one-of-a-kind targeted health booster option. From their highly effective nature to their natural ingredients to their safe and simple use, the health supplements represent a revolution in consumer health and wellness products.

Up until now, the Unique Formula brand has only been available in international markets, like Canada and Asia, where they've maintained a high level of popularity. However, Liou and her team are currently in the process of bringing them south of the border into a U.S. market that is always on the lookout for more effective natural ways to maintain physical health.

About Real House Canada: Unique Formula® is a product line of Real House Canada, which was launched in 2016 after CEO Ivy Liou and her pharmaceutical professional R&D team had spent nearly a decade developing the company's initial formulations, including its flagship product, Canada Gem - Dual Extracted Canadian Wild Chaga. Since then, the brand has continued to grow its product line with a variety of health and wellness items, from health supplements targeting specific health concerns to Beauty Secret® series designed for women and Daily Defense series developed in response to the pandemic. After rapid growth in Asia and Canada, the company is entering the U.S. market. Learn more about RHC at realhousecanada.com.

