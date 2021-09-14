Unique Free Wellness Tool to Engage and Support Employees at Work: Introducing The Grokker C.A.R.E. Package

We're offering this program for free because employees are voting with their feet and the stakes are too high. Tweet this

How it works:

Connect employees with their company, leaders, and one another, providing a sense of community and validation that lets them know they are not alone.

Assess employee needs and provide insights into how they're coping physically and mentally with the challenges of today's world.

Recommend timely, specific actions that are simple, easy-to-follow, and personalized to each employee's age, capabilities, goals, and location.

Empower employees with actionable insights, tools, and reporting to improve their health and happiness as part of a connected community.

"We're offering this program for free because employees are voting with their feet and the stakes are too high. Leaders need help to show that their employees' wellbeing is of utmost importance. Grokker's C.A.R.E. Package offers critical resources to do just that by giving managers valuable insights into how employees are feeling and action plans to address what they truly need most from their leaders now."

Upon registration, employees are provided with a personal assessment that gives insights into individual health/wellbeing areas that need support, and then immediate access to Grokker's whole-person wellbeing engagement resources. As an inclusive journey, employees are able to connect with colleagues and foster an environment of collaboration.

Leaders benefit from a fully secure, turnkey program that includes insights into employees' state of mind through Employee Wellbeing Index survey results and ongoing reporting with actionable recommendations, as well as a complete Communications Toolkit. The ongoing analysis of employees' sentiments positions leaders for future open discussions and solutions and at the completion of 30 days a free 20-minute consultation with a Grokker Team Motivation Coach.

