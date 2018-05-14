The uprising Transit Oriented Development ("TOD") trend, focused on creating compact, walkable, pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use communities, centered around high-quality train systems, has ignited the drive to develop these stations. This is a generational opportunity for interested developers to identify a site(s) of focus to create a true destination. This RFQ introduces an opportunity for developers to capitalize on the synergy between the overall vision for NFTA-Metro and the rapid growth and renaissance of the City of Buffalo.

The NFTA has had great success with the joint development of the Allen-Medical Campus Station. This initiative signifies one of the biggest changes to metro rail in its history. In partnership with the University at Buffalo, the above-ground portion of the Allen-Medical Campus Station was demolished and incorporated into a new $375 million UB School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (UB SMBS) building at 955 Main Street, Buffalo, NY. The station and UB SMBS building are directly connected to adjacent hospitals and medical research facilities on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. This expedited project has served as a catalyst for increased ridership, access, and revenue for NFTA-Metro and the community. The RFQ seeks to capitalize on that success, with the NFTA seeking qualified development teams to partner with on projects similar to this $375 million initiative.

The RFQ will be released through the NYS Contract Reporter, and the Construction Exchange, and widely on multiple media outlets. Please reference bids.nfta.com for any inquiries related to this RFQ. A Request for Proposals (RFP) for development at NFTA-Metro rail properties is expected to be released for each of the particular stations within (6) six months.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unique-generational-opportunity-to-develop-buffalo-niagara-nfta-metro-rail-stations-300647985.html

SOURCE McGuire Development Company

Related Links

http://www.mcguiredevelopment.com

