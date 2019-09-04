Unique Government Contract Mistaken Bid Case Headed to Supreme Court

Represented by Gdanski Law P.C, Zafer in its Petition for a Writ of Certiorari shows that US government provided drawings were inaccurate and as a result Zafer's bid was incorrect and grossly lower than what it should have been. Interestingly, the price disparity from Zafer's bid was too large to be unnoticed by the Government because it was more than $6,700,000.00 lower than the next lowest bidder and 44% below the Governments Independent Government Estimate, IGE. Zafer's papers state that one of the reasons the mistake was not corrected by the Government was because the Government mistakenly thought that the next lowest bidder, Kolin Construction Company, was an American company and incorrectly thought the higher price from Kolin was the result of it being located in America. Kolin however is also in fact a Turkish company based in Ankara across the street from Zafer and the difference in price was the result of the mistaken bid. Interestingly, Zafer's bid was initially rejected as "Late" and later found eligible with no explanation proffered. If Zafer's bid is corrected it will still be below the next highest bidder.