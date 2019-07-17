Unique Hybrid Implant First Installed to Cat

MOSCOW, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific team of a small innovative enterprise Biomimetix, based on the National University of Science and Technology MISIS together with their colleagues from the N.N. Blokhin National Medical Research Centre of oncology developed a unique implant to replace the damaged bone fragment. The implant, which imitates real bone structure, was installed to a domestic cat with osteosarcoma by surgeons of the veterinary clinic "Biocontrol". According to postoperative observations, the implant fits well, the dynamics of recovery of the mustachioed patient is positive.

Young scientists from a small innovative enterprise based on the National University of Science and Technology MISIS has been developing biocompatible bone implants based on ultrahigh molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE). The core of the hybrid implant is made of porous ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene, and the frame is made of titanium alloy printed on a 3D printer. Such a structure imitates the structure of the real bone, where UHMWPE corresponds to the porous internal, trabecular part, and titanium alloy imitates the solid external, cortical part.

In March-April 2019 the implant was installed to a domestic cat Lapunya (~Sweetie in English) after the removal of a 6 cm bone fragment, damaged with osteosarcoma. In collaboration with N. Blokhin National Medical Research Centre of oncology a unique bone-cellular structure was developed: Biomimetix' specialists manufactured the implant, and their colleagues from the Laboratory of Cellular Immune System doped it with the cells extracted from bone marrow of the cat, to shorten the adaptation period. The surgery was carried out by surgeons of the veterinary clinic "Biocontrol".

"Our implant almost completely corresponds to the usual bone. First of all, this means that it will not take on excessive load, so the bone at the place of its attachment will not become brittle, as it often happens with metal implants. In addition, the polymer surface of the implant is convenient to dope it with the patient's own cells, which significantly accelerates survival. This is especially important given the fact that we cannot explain pets that at the time of recovery the limb should be protected," - Fyodor Senatov, CEO of Biomimetix, researcher at NUST MISIS Center of Composite Materials.

According to the postoperative observations, in July 2019 the implant fits well, the dynamics of recovery is positive and the cat can walk normally. Thus, the implantation of such a hybrid cell-engineering implant becomes a good alternative to the traditional radical treatment – amputation, as well as to much more complex metal implants.

