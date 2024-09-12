Unique Hydrogen Fuel Cell Developed by Fuel Cell Enabling Technologies [FCET] Receives U.S. Patent

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FCET, Inc. was issued U.S. Patent No. 12,071,697 on August 27, 2024, for "Low Temperature Electrolytes for Solid Oxide Cells Having High Ionic Conductivity".

This U.S. patent is the ninth granted to FCET for its groundbreaking work in hydrogen fuel cells, particularly in the sub-category of solid oxide fuel cells.

FCET's Co-Applicant is UT-Battelle, LLC (the manager of Oak Ridge National Laboratory, part of the U.S. Department of Energy).

FCET expects a European patent to be granted on September 11, 2024. A separate press release will follow. (FCET also holds two Canada patents.)

About FCET

FCET is the developer of a new type of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that employs a very thin electrolyte. Its thickness is measured in nanometers (billionths of a meter).

The thin electrolyte enables FCET's SOFC to exhibit better performance and to operate at a significantly lower temperature than other SOFCs having thicker electrolyte layers.

SOFCs are also known as 'ceramic fuel cells' because their electrolyte is a solid ceramic material (and neither a liquid nor a polymer film).

SOFCs typically operate at very high temperatures, often at up to 1000 degrees centigrade (1,832 degrees F).

But with its ultra-thin electrolyte, FCET's SOFC can operate in the range of 500 to 600 degrees C—significantly lower than SOFCs with much thicker electrolyte layers. In fact, with more refinements, FCET's SOFC could be expected to operate at temperatures well below 500 degrees C.

Contact:

Paul Fisher, CEO

[email protected]

330.730.8750

Brian Long, Vice President

[email protected]

804.241.5297

Related Links

www.fcet-inc.com

SOURCE FCET, Inc.