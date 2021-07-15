Unique Logistics International Announces Renewed and Expanded Logistics Partnership with CarParts.com

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: UNQL) ("Unique" or the "Company"), a global logistics and freight forwarding company, today announced the renewal and expansion of the Company's existing partnership with CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) ("CarParts.com").

Under the terms of the renewed cooperation, the Company will continue to provide ocean freight services for CarParts.com, Inc. between Taiwan, China, India and the Philippines to the United States for the current Transpacific shipping season, through Spring of 2022. The initiative represents a renewal and expansion of the Company's existing CarParts.com, Inc. partnership, with more routes and higher freight volume.

"We are pleased to be expanding our relationship with CarParts.com, a fast-growing online aftermarket parts retailer," said Unique Chief Executive Officer Sunandan Ray. "Our recognized expertise in this vertical is helping our partner auto parts suppliers meet overwhelming demand as new and used vehicles remain in short supply in the U.S. I am proud of our team's capabilities, and we are honored to continue working with CarParts.com in the coming year."

"Unique Logistics International has played a pivotal role in the success and growth of CarParts.com over the last 18 months," said Sherry Liu, VP International Supply Chain at CarParts.com. "As we continue to expand and open more distribution centers across the country, we will depend on Unique to support our growing customer base by keeping the supply chain steady."

ABOUT UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: UNQL), through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, is a global logistics and freight forwarding company providing a range of international logistics services that enable its customers to outsource to the Company sections of their supply chain process. The services provided are seamlessly managed by its network of trained employees and integrated information systems. We enable our customers to share data regarding their international vendors and purchase orders with us, execute the flow of goods and information under their operating instructions, provide visibility to the flow of goods from factory to distribution center or store and when required, update their inventory records.

ABOUT CARPARTS.COM



With over 25 years of experience and more than 50 million parts delivered, CarParts.com has streamlined its website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, it has created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside its own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price. CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. While we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Unique Logistics International, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

