Unique Logistics International Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results

- Subsidiary acquisitions closed on February 21, 2023 -

- Year to date net income of $7.3 million -

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: UNQL) ("Unique" or the "Company"), a global logistics and freight forwarding company, today announced results for its third fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2023. This is the reporting quarter in which the Company completed critical acquisitions. The acquisitions closed on February 21, 2023 and thus there was no discernable impact on revenue or net income in the third quarter.

"The recent acquisitions position Unique to execute our strategy to deliver a scalable operating model with what we anticipate will be a positive impact going forward. We believe the income statement will see a considerable boost from the acquisitions beginning in our fourth fiscal quarter," said Sunandan Ray, Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter Key Metrics

The quarter ended February 28, 2023 saw a substantial decline in the shipping market. Compared with the prior year, there was also a significant decrease in shipping prices. The combined impact is reflected in the decline in the Company's revenue. The impact of reduced shipping was particularly severe on the more expensive air freight sector.

(in millions)













For the Three Months Ended February 28

For the Nine Months Ended February 28

2023

2022

2023 2022













Revenue $ 49.6

$ 250.4

$ 275.0 $ 845.6 Net Income (Loss) 0.7

(4.9)

7.3 1.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.5

$ 2.5

$ 10.8 $ 14.8

Pro-forma information is presented below on the impact the acquisitions would have had if in place for the entire reported periods.

Pro Forma Results with Acquisitions

UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC. Pro Forma Information (Unaudited) (in millions)





For The Nine Months

Ended February 28, 2023

For The Nine Months

Ended February 28, 2022









Revenue, net

$ 384.1

$ 1,041.0 Net Income attributable to registrant

$ 14.1

$ 18.7

Third Quarter Financial Results

Gross Profit margins improved to 12.8% in the three months ended February 28 , primarily due to procurement strategies in a seasonal off-peak market.

, primarily due to procurement strategies in a seasonal off-peak market. Operating expenses fell 80.1% in line with the reduction in revenue.

Net Income was approximately $663 thousand for the three months ended February 28, 2023 , compared to a net loss of approximately $4.9 million for the three months ended February 28, 2022 . For the year to date, Net Income was $7.3 million compared with $1.6 million for the equivalent prior year period.

for the three months ended , compared to a net loss of approximately for the three months ended . For the year to date, Net Income was compared with for the equivalent prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $534 thousand for the three months ended February 28, 2023 . For the year to date adjusted EBITDA was $10.8 million .

for the three months ended . For the year to date adjusted EBITDA was . Working capital deficit of $9.7 million is primarily the result of our use of short-term financing to fund the acquisitions. The Company has started to pay off such short-term debt and expects to revert to a positive working capital position by the end of the current fiscal year on May 31, 2023 .

"The most significant event of the third quarter was the critical closing of the acquisitions we have targeted for so long. These acquisitions will add to our net income and strategic growth potential. In the nine month period to February 28, 2023, had the acquisitions been in place at the start of the period, our share of the revenue of the acquired companies would have been $109.1 million.

"We continue to seek other acquisition opportunities. We remain on track with our planned merger with Edify Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: EAC) to secure our position as a Nasdaq listed company with the liquidity to execute on M&A activities," said Sunandan Ray, Chief Executive Officer.

"Third quarter reflects market slowdown due to seasonal factors as well as excess inventory following the post-Covid build up. Nevertheless, we were able to focus on improved gross margin yields and deliver year to date Net Income of $7.3 million."

Business Outlook

"The short-term liabilities associated with the acquisitions should be substantially paid off or refinanced with long-term debt by the end of our fourth quarter with $6 million already having been paid off using operating cash flow. We believe that continuing to drive improvements in our customer and carrier experience and the expertise of our team will lead to gains in market share and growth. Ultimately, our efforts should lead to additional gains in productivity, which reduces our operating costs, and improves returns to shareholders."

Mr. Ray concluded: "The Company continues to pursue its previously announced business combination with Edify, subject to closing conditions including receipt of required regulatory and stockholder approvals. The Edify merger values the Company at an enterprise value of approximately $360 million inclusive of the international acquisitions that the Company reported on February 27, 2023. At the closing of the merger, it is expected that the Company's shareholders will receive Edify common stock equal to approximately $0.03 per share for each share of the Company's common stock that they own or into which their shares of the Company's preferred stock are convertible."

About Unique Logistics International, Inc.

Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTC Markets: UNQL) through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, is a global logistics and freight forwarding company providing a range of international logistics services that enable its customers to outsource to the Company sections of their supply chain process. The services provided are seamlessly managed by its network of trained employees and integrated information systems. We enable our customers to share data regarding their international vendors and purchase orders with us, execute the flow of goods and information under their operating instructions, provide visibility to the flow of goods from factory to distribution center or store and when required, update their inventory records.

For more information on UNQL and its businesses, please visit www.unique-usa.com.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Adjusted EBITDA)

We define adjusted EBITDA to be earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other non-recurring income or expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. We present adjusted EBITDA because we believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplement to net income as an indicator of operating performance. For this reason, we believe adjusted EBITDA will also be useful to others, including our stockholders, as a valuable financial metric.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of cash flows, in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements such as the growth in revenues, along with the statements under the heading Business Outlook are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to clients. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION (Unaudited)































































For the

For the



For the



For the Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended 28-Feb-23 28-Feb-22 28-Feb-23 28-Feb-22 Revenues:



























Airfreight services

$ 13,206,112



127,787,167



$ 64,721,816



$ 455,020,012 Ocean freight and ocean services



23,106,949



104,379,472





159,292,026





343,102,200 Contract logistics



755,034



725,932





2,499,459





2,659,652 Customs brokerage and other services



12,559,407



17,543,324





48,460,306





44,856,580 Total revenues



49,627,502



250,435,895





274,973,607





845,638,444





























Costs and operating expenses:



























Airfreight services



11,964,314



127,220,095





59,465,104





447,865,096 Ocean freight and ocean services



19,722,259



99,620,036





142,806,034





323,381,733 Contract logistics



215,245



459,492





846,226





1,529,318 Customs brokerage and other services



11,397,398



16,011,938





44,773,324





41,330,633 Salaries and related costs



3,076,221



2,551,481





10,036,200





8,120,799 Professional fees



39,082



190,765





1,213,807





669,091 Rent and occupancy



883,681



508,621





2,026,363





1,478,600 Selling and promotion



1,471,236



899,097





2,033,668





4,591,715 Depreciation and amortization



203,390



196,347





606,030





585,019 Other



323,747



524,933





993,508





1,975,000 Total costs and operating expenses



49,296,573



248,182,805





264,800,264





831,527,004





























Income from operations



330,929



2,253,090





10,173,343





14,111,440





























Other income (expenses)



























Interest expense



(546,791)



(1,395,396)





(2,876,776)





(4,566,876 Amortization of debt discount



-



-





-





(776,515 Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes payable



-



(1,344,087)





-





(564,037 Gain on forgiveness of promissory note



-



-





-





358,236 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



64,955



(4,275,986)





809,611





(4,275,986 Other Income



-



60,000





-





60,000





























Total other income (expenses)



(481,836)



(6,955,469)





(2,067,165)





(9,765,178





























Net income (loss) before income taxes



(150,907)



(4,702,379)





8,106,178





4,346,262





























Income tax (credit) expense



(814,080)



228,207





849,967





2,765,207





























Net income (loss)



663,173



(4,930,586)





7,256,211





1,581,055





























Deemed Dividend



-



(4,565,725)





-





(4,565,725 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 663,173

$ (9,496,311)



$ 7,256,211



$ (2,984,670































UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

































28-Feb-23



31-May-22



(Unaudited)



(Audited) ASSETS













Current Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 14,402,666



$ 1,422,393 Accounts receivable, net



40,438,290





74,746,036 Contract assets



3,859,562





30,970,581 Other current assets and prepaids



3,769,572





1,404,021 Total current assets



62,470,090





108,543,031















Property and equipment, net



1,691,248





188,889















Other long-term assets:













Goodwill



8,449,454





4,463,129 Identifiable intangible assets, net



13,322,344





7,337,704 Equity-method investments



10,861,111





- Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



10,931,331





2,408,098 Deferred tax asset, net



1,193,610





942,748 Other noncurrent assets



2,021,926





1,028,336 Total other long-term assets



46,779,776





16,180,015 Total assets

$ 110,941,114



$ 124,911,935















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current Liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 17,462,662



$ 49,028,862 Accrued expenses and current liabilities



10,178,857





5,666,159 Accrued freight



8,056,941





9,240,650 Contract Liabilities



358,365





468,209 Revolving credit facility



9,882,529





38,141,451 Current portion of notes payable



17,804,500





608,333 Current portion of noncurrent debt due to related parties



325,478





301,308 Current portion of operating lease liability



2,422,306





912,618 Other current liabilities



5,710,057





- Total current liabilities



72,201,695





104,367,590 Noncurrent liabilities:













Noncurrent portion of notes payable



1,500,000





- Noncurrent debt due to related parties, net of current portion



150,655





397,968 Derivative liabilities



11,628,383





12,437,994 Operating lease liability, net of current portion



8,813,569





1,593,873 Other noncurrent liabilities



-





282,666 Total noncurrent liabilities



22,092,607





14,712,501















Total liabilities



94,294,302





119,080,091















Commitments and contingencies



-





-















Stockholders' Equity:













Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized













Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 120,065 and 130,000, issued and outstanding as

of February 28, 2023, and May 31, 2022, respectively. Liquidation preference $120 on February 28, 2023



120





130 Series B Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 820,800 shares issued and outstanding as of

February 28, 2023, and May 31, 2022, respectively. Liquidation preference $821 on February 28, 2023



821





821 Series C Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 195 shares, issued and outstanding as of

February 28, 2023, and May 31, 2022, respectively. Liquidation preference $18.5 million on February 28, 2023



-





- Series D Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 180 and 187, issued and outstanding as of

February 28, 2023, and May 31, 2022, respectively. Liquidation preference $17.3 million on February 28, 2023



-





- Preferred stock, value





























Common stock $0.001 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized, 799,141,770 and 687,196,478 common

shares issued and outstanding as of February 28, 2023, and May 31, 2022, respectively.



799,143





687,197















Additional paid-in capital



180,220





292,155 Retained earnings



12,107,752





4,851,541 Total Stockholders' equity attributable to registrant



13,088,055





5,831,844 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests



3,558,757





- Total Stockholder's Equity



16,646,812





5,831,844 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 110,941,114



$ 124,911,935

UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.











Adjusted EBITDA

































For the Three



For the Three Months Ended Months Ended 28-Feb-23 28-Feb-22 Net income (loss)

$ 663,173



$ (4,930,586















Add Back:













Income tax



(814,080)





228,207 Depreciation and amortization



203,390





196,347 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of convertible notes



-





1,344,087 Interest expense (including accretion of debt discount)



546,791





1,395,396 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



(64,955)





4,275,986















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 534,319



$ 2,509,437



















For the Nine



For the Nine Months Ended Months Ended 28-Feb-23 28-Feb-22 Net income

$ 7,256,211



$ 1,581,055















Add Back:













Income tax



849,967





2,765,207 Depreciation and amortization



606,030





585,019 Gain on forgiveness of promissory notes











(358,236 Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes











564,037 Factoring fees











27,000 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



(809,611)





4,275,986 Interest expense (including accretion of debt discount)



2,876,776





5,343,391















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 10,752,373



$ 14,783,459

