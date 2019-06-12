Unique Maker Skills Academy Launches in California

RIVERSIDE, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In America today, there is a massive skills gap in traditional and advanced manufacturing. Millions of good jobs are going unfilled due to a lack of fundamentally skilled people. There are also thousands of young adult "makers" looking for effective alternatives to college. An ideal solution has not existed…until today.

CAD, 3D Printing and Laser Cutting and Machining and more - All a part of the Maker Skills Academy Maker Skills Academy - Open to anyone over 16 years old. No GPAs, entrance exams, or prerequisites required.

Vocademy is proud to announce the Maker Skills Academy: A one-of-a-kind, hands-on skills training program. This intensive program covers many of the vocational, career, and soft skills that are no longer taught in our schools. Plus, the MSA is open to EVERYONE over the age of 16; with no prerequisites, transcripts, or GPA requirements. The best part is that it only takes six-months to complete!

This truly unique Gap Year type program addresses the desperate needs of thousands of employers. We do this by including over 90 fundamentals classes in real-world subjects, such as:



3D Printing. Computer Aided Design. Laser Cutting & Engraving.

Sewing & Textiles. Plastics and Composites. Costume, Prop, & Model Making.

Electronics, Circuits & Components. Hardware Programming.

Robotics & Automation. Raspberry Pi & Arduino.

Welding & Fabrication. Wood Working. Machine Shop & CNC.

Hand Tools, Power Tools. Support Equipment.

Life skills, Career Soft Skills, Entrepreneurship, and more!

By including the soft skills classes employers are seeking, the Maker Skills Academy becomes is the perfect way to prepare for jobs in advanced manufacturing and other maker careers.

And unlike any other training programs or schools, MSA students will also have access to Vocademy's Maker Labs every single evening. Students can use our world class prototyping facility to practice their skills, collaborate, create amazing resumes, and build capstone projects.

Perfect for those looking for:



a unique alternative to college, with real job and life skills

an ideal learning program to explore a multitude of maker skills

an effective pre-engineering program before entering university

an intensive course in maker skills for entrepreneurs or inventors

a set of job skills that will make their STEM or maker careers future-proof

The first (ten-student) MSA team starts in July and enrollment is now open. We're looking forward to changing lives and creating the makers of the future.

