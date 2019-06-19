Unique Medical Identifier Dangerous, States Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

TUCSON, Ariz., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. House of Representatives just voted to repeal the prohibition on the use of federal funds to create a "unique patient identifier," which former Representative Ron Paul, M.D., sponsored in 1998. Unless the prohibition is reinstated, the federal government will have the authority to assign every American a medical ID. "This ID will be used to store and track every American's medical history," Dr. Paul warns.

The unique identifier system would facilitate the collection of health information without a warrant by surveillance state operatives. Federal bureaucrats and government-favored special interests could access health information simply by entering an individual's unique patient ID into a database. This database is likely to be linked to other government records.

Dr. Paul asks what a future J. Edgar Hoover or Lois Lerner might do with access to the medical information of those involved in political movements the government in power wished to silence.

If a person ever sought help for a psychiatric problem, say distress over the death of a loved one, loss of a job, or other life crisis, it might be used as a "red flag" to deny him his right to own a gun. It might be also used against him in a child-custody dispute, an employment decision, or admission to an educational constitution.

If patients fear that their medical information might be used against them, they are likely to withhold data their physicians need to provide proper treatment, such as their sexual, drug, or alcohol history. The loss of confidentiality destroys the patient-physician relationship, which is the foundation of good medical care, Dr. Paul points out.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) urges Congress to defend patients' freedom and privacy by restoring the prohibition on funding this dangerous assault on privacy.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a national organization representing physicians in all specialties, founded in 1943. Its motto is "omnia pro aegroto," or "all for the patient."

SOURCE Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

