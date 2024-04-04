Unique New Stargazing Resort Opening This Summer Near Bryce Canyon National Park

Clear Sky Resorts Bryce Canyon - The first and only glass dome stargazing resort in the U.S. opening on August 1, 2024. Post this

According to the Utah Office of Tourism, Bryce Canyon National Park is known as the last grand sanctuary of natural darkness. The park's distinction as a certified International Dark Sky Park offers unparalleled celestial vistas for epic stargazing. Each of Clear Sky Resorts' glass Sky Domes promises an enchanting stargazing experience from the comfort of a luxurious bed, complemented by nightly on-resort stargazing tours of the resplendent night sky.

Conveniently located on one of the most scenic roads in the U.S., Utah Highway 12 passes through Red Canyon, Bryce Canyon National Park, and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument before ending near the entrance to Capitol Reef National Park. The resort is just 15 minutes from Bryce Canyon and strategically positioned within a two-hour drive of Zion National Park serving as the perfect base camp for exploring southern Utah's breathtakingly majestic landscapes. Additionally, guests can explore a myriad of scenic outdoor wonders within a 10-mile radius, including Kodachrome Basin State Park, Willis Creek Slot Canyon, and Mossy Cave.

"This is where natural beauty meets modern comfort," explained Feinberg. The glass Sky Domes offer guests the best of both worlds – expansive floor-to-ceiling glass that brings the outside in and modern climate control systems with blackout privacy curtains to keep the inside more comfortable. Every Sky Dome features modern designer interiors complete with luxury furnishings, 5-star mattresses, and opulent linens – as well as private designer baths featuring glass-enclosed showers with rainfall shower systems.

Indulge in an out-of-this-world dining experience at the resorts' celestial-themed futuristic Sky Nova Café Bar & Grill. With a 28 ft. wall of floor-to-ceiling panoramic glass overlooking the resort's spectacular scenery, it will be one of the largest glass dome restaurants in the world. For added convenience, all Bryce Canyon Sky Domes are equipped with kitchenettes, ensuring that no delectable leftovers go to waste during your stay.

Beyond stargazing, Clear Sky Resorts Bryce Canyon is also about fun-filled opportunities to get to know your fellow guests, your family and even yourself. On-resort activities, many of them complimentary, along with Bryce Canyon Country attractions & activities, make every Clear Sky Resorts vacation a once-in-a-lifetime adventure you'll never forget.

Opening for the 2024 season on August 1st, book your Clear Sky Resorts' Bryce Canyon vacation by April 15th and receive discounted rates. To view and download a brochure go to https://issuu.com/clearskyresorts/docs/csr_bryce_canyon_digital_zine_v031424?fr=sMmEzNDcxOTQxNjg. For reservations, go to https://brycecanyon.clearskyresorts.com/ or contact Clear Sky Resorts by phone at +1-888-704-4445 or email at [email protected].

About Clear Sky Resorts:

Inspired by parents who introduced them to travel at a young age, the creators of Clear Sky Resorts developed a deep love of the great outdoors on fun family trips. Fond memories of their childhood vacations led to the development of their resort concept to create one-of-a-kind vacations by combining unique accommodations with fun, family-friendly experiences at the country's most special places. As the first resort of its kind in the U.S., Clear Sky Resorts delivers a unique experience with geodesic Sky Dome lodging, nighttime stargazing and lots of fun activities for the whole family. Founded in 2020, Clear Sky Resorts is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Learn more: https://clearskyresorts.com/.

