Unique online yoga platform offers lifeline for menopausal women

MIAMI, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A unique online platform, My Yoga Journey, has been launched by Yourself Yoga for Menopause to provide yoga exclusively for women in menopause who prefer a natural solution to help alleviate their symptoms.

Founded by menopause yoga expert, Julie Ann Garrido, who is one of only 600 yoga teachers worldwide with specialist menopause yoga accreditation, My Yoga Journey, offers a lifeline to menopausal women who are looking to practice yoga for menopause, but are unable to access classes locally.

In addition to yoga classes that are categorized according to menopause symptoms My Yoga Journey, which is available via an App, sets itself apart with its unique 7-stage Journey. Incorporating guided practice calendars, tutorials for key yoga poses, and a menopause symptom tracker, this simple yet structured 'journey' helps women to navigate menopause yoga and at the same time alleviate their symptoms too.

The success of My Yoga Journey is nothing short of astonishing. As well as introducing menopause yoga to countless women worldwide who have significantly improved their symptoms, it has helped many transform lives as a result of their new-found confidence and energy.

Julie Ann Garrido explains: "Menopause Yoga is probably one of the world's best kept secrets. Not only is it an effective solution for alleviating menopause symptoms, but it is also more powerful than most other solutions but with no need for pills or potions.

"Yoga has the power to ease most of the physical, mental, and emotional symptoms that menopause brings from age 40 onwards, yet many medics and menopause specialists remain ignorant to this. Therefore, my mission is simple: I want every woman to know that there is an alternative solution for menopause. Not every woman can take synthetic hormones and neither do all women want to take medications, so at last there is an effective natural solution to help," she adds.

Whilst there are countless styles of yoga available these days, not all are suitable for menopause. Menopause yoga, also known as yoga for menopause, is designed to support women through the transition from perimenopause into menopause and post-menopause.

By incorporating a mix of yoga styles including Slow Flow Yoga, Yin Yoga, Restorative Yoga, and Yoga Nidra, menopause yoga is able to address a wide range of physical, mental, and emotional changes that this phase of life can bring.

In addition, menopause yoga can specifically target symptoms such as anxiety, hot flushes, joint pain, brain fog, low moods, poor sleep, and many more. Overall, menopause yoga promotes wellbeing and enhances the overall quality of life during this key stage.

Typically, 'less is more' at this stage of key stage of life. Therefore, knowing that most menopausal women can't physically manage a standard one-hour yoga class or don't have the time, and that menopause symptoms can be better managed by breaking down that one hour into four 15 minute yoga sequences per week, My Yoga Journey comes packed with short sequences and beginner-friendly content that can be practiced by every woman at any stage of menopause either from home or whilst on the go.

What sets My Yoga Journey apart from other yoga platforms

Menopause symptoms: this unique platform boasts 350+ yoga videos that are categorized according to menopause symptoms. These include: anxiety and overwhelm, fatigue, sore joints, low mood, aches and pains, brain fog, digestive issues, hot flashes, menstrual problems, PMS, pelvic floor issues, stress, and sleep problems. In addition, classes can be found for balance, morning yoga, chakra balancing, and strength and flexibility.

The 7-stage Journey: this sets My Yoga Journey apart from other online yoga platforms. This simple yet structured 'journey' incorporates guided practice calendars, tutorials for key yoga poses, and a menopause symptom tracker to help women to navigate menopause yoga and at the same time alleviate their symptoms too.

Yoga for busy schedules: the idea behind My Yoga Journey is that yoga should fit in with a woman's busy life, and not the other way around. Consequently, most videos are as short as 10, 15 and 20 minutes.

Meditations: the platform also offers a wealth of meditations that are also categorized according to menopause symptoms. Ranging from 5 – 10 minutes in length, they are the perfect compliment to a yoga practice and for calming a chaotic menopause mind.

Yoga tutorials: so that women can learn the fundamentals of yoga, the platform includes tutorials covering all the key yoga poses. As well as teaching the foundations and alignment of poses, these videos also demonstrate modifications to suit the level of experience or individual body shape.

Pranayama / Breath-work: the platform also includes videos for breathing techniques which can be used to ease a variety of menopause symptoms from hot flashes to anxiety and stress.

Guided Calendars: so that women can monitor their progress on the mat, 3-week calendars accompany each of the 7-stage Journey. This means that they never have to wonder what to practice, for everything is meticulously laid out for them.

Symptom Tracker: a unique Menopause Symptom Tracker accompanies the 7-stage Journey so that women can monitor the improvements in their symptoms as they progress on the mat.

Menopause Yoga Community: My Yoga Journey comes with it's very own private community of women who are all following the 7-stage Journey to ease their menopause symptoms.

The Story Behind My Yoga Journey

My Yoga Journey was borne out of Julie's personal disappointment in trialling bio-identical hormones for menopause that caused her more harm than good. She therefore embarked on finding a natural solution to ease her persistent anxiety, stress, and fatigue.

It was after first stepping on a yoga mat at the age of 53 that Julie realized the challenges of finding yoga content suitable for her age, her lack of experience, and her menopausal body. Non-existent in public classes, it was also impossible to find online too. Knowing that most menopausal women felt uncomfortable with their size and shape and didn't have the confidence or energy to attend a yoga studio, she felt increasingly frustrated that yoga did not cater for their needs.

After practicing regular short sequences at home, not only did Julie's anxiety, stress, and fatigue improve, her hot flashes began to subside, her energy levels soared, the brain fog lifted, and the joint pain that used to keep her awake at night was a distant memory. Julie knew she had struck gold and had discovered that yoga was the answer to a natural menopause.

With a new-found passion and purpose, Julie became committed to making menopause yoga accessible to every woman, no matter where they were in the world. After embarking on yoga teacher training and becoming certified in menopause yoga, she set about creating accessible, affordable, and beginner-friendly menopause yoga classes that could be enjoyed from the sanctuary of the home.

But it is the 7-stage Journey that is the real secret behind My Yoga Journey's success. The 'journey' offers a simple yet clear structure that guides women from taking their first steps on a yoga mat to mastering some of the more complex balancing poses. But by being able to track their menopause symptoms throughout, they can see first hand the amazing transformation in their physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing at every stage. Success breeds success, and with yoga now being an integral part of their life, these women go on to make significant life changes and embrace the freedom and excitement that this new chapter of life brings.

Are you a beginner and want to start a home yoga practice? If so, download our FREE guide to yoga for beginners.

Start a 7-day FREE trial of My Yoga Journey and enjoy access to our 7-stage Journey.

Check out our menopause wellness retreats for 2024 that are all exclusively designed for women in menopause.

Join our menopause support community for yoga to enjoy free tips and advice, and meet other like-minded women who are experiencing the same menopause challenges.

About Us:

Located in the UK, Yourself Yoga for Menopause was founded in 2019 to help women alleviate their menopause symptoms with the power of yoga.

Yourself Yoga for Menopause was founded by menopause yoga expert, Julie Ann Garrido, who is one of only 600 yoga teachers worldwide with specialist menopause yoga accreditation

Yourself Yoga's unique online menopause yoga platform, My Yoga Journey can be accessed via an App which enables women to practice yoga that is specifically designed to ease menopause symptoms, all from the comfort of their home.

What sets My Yoga Journey apart from other online yoga platforms is it's unique 7-stage Journey which incorporates guided practice calendars, tutorials for key yoga poses, and a menopause symptom tracker. This simple yet structured 'journey' helps women to navigate menopause yoga and at the same time alleviate their symptoms too.

My Yoga Journey offers a 7-day FREE trial to encourage women to try the platform before they buy.

offers a 7-day FREE trial to encourage women to try the platform before they buy. The company also specializes in year-round menopause wellness retreats that combine yoga with other holistic practices and adventure. Bringing together women from all over the globe, they provide a refuge for women to step off the hamster's wheel of menopause symptoms and rest, recharge, and rediscover themselves.

