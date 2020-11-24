Unique Opportunity to Own a Fractional Interest in Chicago Area Class-A, Commercial Property with Prominent National Essential Business on Long Term NNN Lease

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor of high-quality real estate investment properties, has introduced an opportunity that allows accredited investors to own a piece of Class-A commercial property that may not otherwise be attainable by the average investor. The property is leased to one of the oldest and largest pharmacy store chains in the nation, an essential, recession-resistant, investment grade tenant. A corporately guaranteed, 17+ year, absolute NNN lease is in place. Interest positions begin at just $100,000.

"Now is the time to invest in essential business real estate with stable cash flow that performs independently of the stock market and its inherent fluctuations," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services. "The property has an above market projection of 5.75% annual cash on cash. We've had strong investor interest in this property as there is a strong demand for high quality, essential business real estate investments with investment grade tenants in strong suburban markets."

Built in 2013, this 14,833 square-foot building features a convenient drive-thru pharmacy and benefits from its high visibility location and ease of access in Burbank, a suburban city of Chicago and part of the Chicago MSA. The property lies just 15 miles southwest of downtown Chicago and two miles south of Midway Airport. The property site is situated in a densely populated area at a signalized intersection with high traffic counts.

The property investment opportunity is 1031 Exchange eligible and qualifies for self-directed IRAs. For more information, interested accredited investors may visit nasinvestmentsolutions.com for more information or contact Karen E. Kennedy at 310.988.4240.

About National Asset Services (NAS)

Since 2008, NAS has served 2,495 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes generating over $535 million in cash distributions to property investors and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 164 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 24.2 million square feet, in 29 states. The overall value of NAS' managed portfolio in the company's 11-year history, totals $3.28 billion.

NAS manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include: Property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS operates regional offices in Orlando, FL and Austin, Texas.

About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring, and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. The company is differentiated from other property investment sponsors by:

Investing in the property alongside investor clients

Managing the sponsored investment through National Asset Services, making the company accountable throughout the entire hold period.

Maintaining high acquisition standards and executing an exhaustive, transparent due diligence process

Thoroughly vetting potential property investments, utilizing professionals that have extensive experience in acquiring and managing real estate

A proven track record of closing properties on time

Ensuring investment properties are 1031 exchange eligible and qualify for self-directed IRAs

For more information about National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com.

