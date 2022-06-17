Unique Washington DC Memorials Guidebook is Free in Honor of Independence Day

"Tricycle Pilot" Reveals Secrets From 12+ Years of Tours on Washington DC's National Mall.

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure DC Tricycle Tours Co-owner Barry Ivan Silber will release "A Tricycle Pilot's Guide to Washington DC's Monuments & Memorials" on July 1. This guidebook answers the most essential questions visitors have asked Silber over the years he has provided tours via pedicab on the National Mall.

Silber wrote this distinctive eBook for Washington visitors who are curious about the nation's history and would like to plan their trip better — especially families, tourists with dogs, and those with mobility impairments. The guidebook details the sites to see, places to eat in DC (with recommendations on kosher and vegetarian restaurants), transportation, parking, dog-friendly options, mobility-impaired considerations, and hidden gems.

"The 'Tricycle Pilot' guidebook shares fascinating stories about the real people behind the majestic statues in our nation's capital. There's so much to be learned about these luminaries who fought in wars or led the country toward freedom, in different ways," Silber said.

"And yet, no guidebook would be complete if it didn't provide clear details for those wanting to plan a solid itinerary. In addition to being entertaining and educational, this guidebook offers simple, practical suggestions for those planning a trip — whether they have one hour or one week in DC," Silber continued.

With tourism expected to rise around the Fourth of July holiday, the brand-new guidebook is being offered at no cost from July 1 through July 31, 2022. Before July 1, interested readers may sign up for the waitlist at adventuredctours.com; the guidebook will be emailed to them upon release as a free Independence Day gift. After July 31, the guidebook will cost $7.

About Adventure DC Tricycle Tours

Adventure DC Tricycle Tours gives exclusive private, once-in-a-lifetime tours of Washington DC, transporting families on tricycle for a customized tour of Washington DC's National Mall, which is entertaining and educating. On tour, families can see all the Washington DC monuments & memorials, the White House, and the Capitol at their own pace, with no bus-filled crowding or walking — and little waiting. Adventure DC Tricycle Tours is welcoming of those mobility-impaired and it is dog-friendly.

Adventure DC Tricycle Tours

Barry Ivan Silber

202-515-0307

[email protected]

