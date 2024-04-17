Unique Waterfront Property with Extensive Dockage Listed for $8 Million in Jupiter, Florida

JUPITER, Fla., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JUP Coldwell Banker is proud to announce the exclusive listing of a distinctive Key West-style property situated at 18805 SE Federal HWY, Jupiter, FL 33469, offered at $8,000,000. This exceptional home combines luxury living with extensive amenities tailored for serious boaters and is ideally positioned on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The view from 18805 SE Federal HWY overlooking Blowing Rocks preserve on Jupiter Island and a view of the private lagoon. The view from the second floor ot 18805 SE Federal HWY of the ample dock space with a water depth of 7' at mid-tide, suitable for a large sportfish such as a Viking or Hatteras, as well as a number of center consoles.

This one-of-a-kind property boasts a remarkable 329 feet of water frontage, including a private lagoon, making it a true one-of-one offering. Designed with a boater's lifestyle in mind, the dock features a 7' draft at mid-tide and can accommodate a 70-90' sportfish alongside 4-6 center consoles. The property also includes a self-contained captain's suite, offering a private living area and kitchen—perfect for a live-in captain or as a guest suite.

Offering unobstructed views of the serene Blowing Rocks Preserve on Jupiter Island, the residence allows homeowners to enjoy natural beauty in a private setting. The 300-foot driveway ensures a tranquil retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the nearby Federal Highway.

"The property is not just a home; it's a gateway to a lifestyle on the water," said Nikko Karki, listing agent at JUP Coldwell Banker. "With its commercial zoning and ample dockage, it could also serve as a private marina, making it a unique investment opportunity."

Key details of the property include:

Address: 18805 SE Federal HWY, Jupiter, FL 33469

33469 Listing Price: $8,000,000

Total Square Footage: 4,950 SQ FT

Living Space: 3,777 SQ FT

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 Bedrooms / 4 Bathrooms

Lot Size: 0.37 Acres

Year Built: 1998

Additional Features: Three-car garage, 30' x 14' pool, extensive commercial zoning options

Located just 20 minutes from PGA and 30 minutes from Palm Beach International Airport, this property is convenient yet secluded, offering the best of both worlds.

