Unique Yb-Doped Fiber Amplifier Module - An Enabler for your Lasers

TUCSON, Ariz., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdValue Photonics, Inc. (Tucson, AZ) is pleased to introduce a Yb-doped fiber amplifier module to the general public, for the first time and effective immediately. This product has been offered to selective OEM customers in the past several years. AdValue Photonics is excited to make this patented product available to the broader customer base. The amplifier module is designed to handle megawatts peak power for 15ps pulse width and 70kW peak power for 5ns pulse width in single-frequency linewidths, with average power of 120W and beam quality of M2<1.2.

With gain fiber length of 20cm, the suppression of optical nonlinearities in this amplifier module is several times better than commercially available photonics-crystal fiber amplifiers. The amplifier module is packaged to an extremely compact size of 217x30x17 mm. No direct water cooling is needed. These advantages empower users to significantly improve their lasers in optical performance, operating stability, design flexibility, and cost effectiveness, especially for signal amplifications in ultrafast pulsed laser systems and narrow-linewidth pulsed laser systems.

For product specifications, please visit https://www.advaluephotonics.com/products/1-micron-fiber-amplifier-module

About AdValue Photonics: AdValue Photonics is a leading manufacturer of innovative fiber lasers for the materials processing, sensing, scientific and medical applications. Founded in 2007, with a reputation for delivering groundbreaking products based on its proprietary technology, the company leverages its unique capabilities in specialty glasses and fibers to optimize the performance and reliability of its fiber lasers. For more information, please visit: http://www.advaluephotonics.com. Contact: Dr. Katherine Liu, Director of Marketing & Sales, +1 (520) 790-5468, [email protected].

