Uniquely Designed Maison au Pont Condominiums To Deliver in San Francisco's Marina District

With an onsite sales center at 2448 Lombard Street opening in early February, sales will launch soon for the project's 43 condominium homes, ranging from studios to four-bedroom residences and priced from the $700,000's. There are 22 different floor plans in the main four-story building with a striking wood-and-glass façade and in a smaller townhome-style structure facing Divisadero Street.

Maison au Pont is the sixth collaboration of San Francisco-based JS Sullivan Development (JSS) and JSS Creative Director Alan Tse, a 2017 Architectural Record Design Vanguard. The rectangular site's unusual dimensions - with street-facing frontage exceeding the property's depth – allowed Tse to defy the constraints of typical multifamily building design.

"Infill lots found in most of San Francisco are usually proportioned to have much more depth than width, resulting in deep silo-like living spaces with only a narrow source of daylight from one end of each home," Tse explained. "With Maison au Pont, we were able to rotate this plan, providing a panoramic orientation parallel to Lombard Street, allowing abundant daylight to enter both living rooms and bedrooms." Tse's design further maximizes daylighting with the use of interior plant-filled garden courts.

Maison au Pont is located in a quaint, walkable neighborhood a block from Chestnut Street with its array of boutiques, local cafés, and culinary destinations. A few blocks further are beaches, trails, and waterfront parks stretching from Fort Mason to The Presidio and beyond. The city center is just minutes away with ample transportation options.

The community's amenities include a roof deck with Bay views and an outdoor grilling station. The main building's ground floor features an impressive lobby, secured resident parking, and four retail spaces totaling 3,712 square feet. High-tech features include a rooftop solar photovoltaic array that provides power to the common areas and Google Fiber Webpass for state-of-the-art Internet connectivity.

Maison au Pont's interior design signifies modernity with crisp edges and surfaces, while adding the warmth of wood-textured kitchen cabinets, custom-engineered hardwood floors, and European wood-veneered doors. State-of-the-art kitchens feature Silestone™ quartz countertops and backsplashes, Bosch™ double ovens, Brizo™ faucets, and Fisher & Paykel™ dishwashers. Luxurious bathrooms include marble stone showers, porcelain plank tiling, and vanities or double vanities.

RGArchitecture is the architect of record. Retail leasing is by Louis Cornejo of Urban Real Estate Group. Uptick Strategic Advisors is providing strategic marketing consulting to JSS. For more information, visit https://maisonaupontsf.com/.

JS Sullivan is a San Francisco-based real estate development, construction, and sales and marketing firm focused on modern mixed-use urban infill projects. For more company information, visit https://www.js-sullivan.com/.

