Unirac Announces Domestic Content Mounting Systems for Residential and Commercial Applications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unirac is proud to announce that its domestic solutions are available now and shipping today. These solutions can help solar installers across the country achieve the qualification requirements for the Domestic Content Bonus Credit (DCBC), as defined in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Unirac's residential solutions include a complete, US-manufactured racking system with rails, attachments, and clamps. When combined with domestically manufactured MLPE equipment, solar installers can take advantage of the 10% bonus credit. Unirac is also currently offering commercial non-steel flat-roof racking. This solution is available for quoting today and will ship in the upcoming months. Earlier today, Enphase Energy, a leading MLPE manufacturer announced it is shipping products that can qualify for domestic content. Unirac's announcement is part of an industry-wide trend to expand US-based manufacturing.

"It is exciting to see how our industry is responding to the IRA and investing in US-based manufacturing," said Peter Lorenz, CEO at Unirac. "As a result, solar energy will reach more homeowners and broader communities that otherwise couldn't afford it. Unirac is proud to be part of this trend."

Unirac is committed to supporting solar installers at every step of the process. Extensive product training resources and design support are offered by the company to ensure that solar installers can confidently take advantage of this opportunity.

Unirac encourages solar professionals to contact their finance partners and distributors to learn more about leveraging the benefits of domestic content.

About Unirac

A pioneer in solar racking, Unirac has been North America's leading manufacturer of solar PV mounting systems for over 25 years. The premier U.S. solar racking manufacturer with products that outlive their warranties, Unirac has more than 25 GW of experience and over 2.5 million installations that back up their engineering service and supply-chain excellence. Unirac is committed to being a partner throughout the full project lifecycle. At Unirac, Better Solar Starts Here. Learn more at www.unirac.com.

SOURCE Unirac Inc.