Uniregistry Calls for Domain Name 'Bill of Rights' in the Wake of Call for Universal Web Contract

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniregistry, the world-renowned domain name registration company called today for the creation of a domain name "Bill of Rights" to guarantee every domain name owner a formal "due process" when being faced with accusations and demands for censorship.

Such a bill would be an effort to bring assurances to domain name owners around the world that they would not lose their platform to speak - their domain name - without due process and an appropriate investigation defined by clear guidelines and the rule of law.

Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, has recently called for a new social contract to guarantee an Internet that is safe and accessible for all. A Domain Bill of Rights would be an indispensable part of such a contract.

"Uniregistry is diverse company whose culture is built on the ideology of one planet + one people and we reject hatred, bigotry and discrimination in any shape or form. We also believe strongly in the importance of free speech and expression as an inalienable human right. History has proven time and time again that these ideologies will inevitably clash. In keeping with Sir Berners-Lee's call for a 'Magna Carta for the web', we would urge a Bill of Rights to provide clarity and assurances to domain registrants around the world. At Uniregistry, our mission is to provide a domain name to every global citizen and we believe the introduction of a domain name "Bill of Rights' would bring us one step closer to that vision, explains Kanchan Mhatre, Chief Operating Officer at Uniregistry.

About Uniregistry

Uniregistry brings unique, meaningful online naming solutions to end-users. Launched to the public in 2014, Uniregistry reflects our vision for an intuitive and reliable user domain name experience on top of world-class infrastructure. We sell domain names in new extensions as well as the classics. This full-service model allows us to provide customers with an easier, more exciting experience. Uniregistry also provides a full spectrum of Brand Services, including backend registry services to brands, ccTLDs, and other generic top-level domain (gTLD) applicants. To learn more about Uniregistry and Domain Perks visit https://uniregistry.com today.

