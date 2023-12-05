UniRing Robotics Celebrates Remarkable Success at the ISSA Show North America

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UniRing Robotics, a global leader in autonomous floor scrubbing technology, is thrilled to announce its outstanding success at the ISSA Show North America. The event showcased UniRing's cutting-edge autonomous floor-scrubbing robots, Max and Mio, and highlighted the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in the field.

UniRing US Sales Team. UniRing Robotics at ISSA North America 2023.

UniRing Robotics is proud to have a dynamic team with a strong presence in both Taiwan and the United States, demonstrating their dedication to providing exceptional support services. With offices in Michigan and Arizona, the USA team is strategically positioned to ensure efficient customer service, complementing the team based in China and Taiwan.

Key Features of UniRing Robotics' Autonomous Floor Scrubbing Robots Max and Mio:

Auto Water Exchange: UniRing Robotics sets itself apart with the revolutionary Auto water Exchange feature, ensuring an optimal and efficient cleaning process.

Separate Charge and Water Station: The robots are equipped with separate charging and water stations, enhancing safety, flexibility, and convenience during operations. Because of this, there is no need for wall drilling to provide water to the robots fill station, a feature that separates UniRing from the competition.

Accessible and Portable Water Stations: UniRing's water stations are easily accessible and can be moved anywhere or mounted to a water line, providing unparalleled flexibility. This stands in stark contrast to competitors whose stations are limited to fixed positions.

Manufactured and Engineered in Taiwan: UniRing Robotics takes pride in the quality and precision of its products, with both manufacturing and engineering rooted in Taiwan.

Dedicated US Sales Team: UniRing Robotics has a dedicated sales team in the United States, reinforcing their commitment to serving the North American market with localized expertise and after-sale support. For more information about Max. Mio, and UniRing Robotics, visit www.uniring-robotics.com/.

UniRing Robotics garnered significant international interest at the ISSA Show North America, with inquiries from Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Italy, Japan, and more. The leads obtained align perfectly with UniRing's target audience, comprising distributors, janitorial managers, management companies, and end users. The company looks forward to exciting partnerships and collaborations resulting from these connections.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Claire Wang

US Operations Director

[email protected]

(734) 548-0660

About UniRing Robotics

UniRing Robotics, a subsidiary of AllRing Tech, is a leading manufacturer of autonomous cleaning robots with a decade of innovation in modern navigation solutions. Established in 2011 by a team of young robotic engineers, our mission is to provide more efficient property cleaning, focusing on indoor navigation, environmental sensing, and optimized floor-cleaning strategies. Our products, proudly made in Taiwan, are built to last and come with ISO 9001 Certification, demonstrating our commitment to exceptional management systems, information security, and quality.

SOURCE UniRing (All Ring Tech USA LLC)