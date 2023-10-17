Uniring Robotics Introduces Max & Mio: Unveils Fully Autonomous Commercial Floor Scrubbing Robots

MESA, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniring Robotics, a leader in autonomous cleaning technology, proudly presents "Max," and "Mio" the innovative autonomous floor scrubbing robots poised to automate commercial cleaning completely. With a decade of innovation, Uniring Robotics redefines efficiency, safety, and cleanliness in property maintenance. Cut down on cleaning time and utilize Max and Mio with minimal maintenance.

What Can Max & Mio Do for You?

Products Layout

Max and Mio offer a range of exceptional benefits to meet your cleaning needs. These versatile robots are specifically designed for commercial environments such as hospitals, offices, manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and airports. Their cleaning excellence is unmatched, as they employ vacuuming, scrubbing, and squeegee capabilities to ensure impeccable floors, making them the perfect choice for all your quality cleaning requirements. Max and Mio adhere to advanced safety standards with a cutting-edge lithium iron phosphate battery that doesn't overheat, and quick-drying technology that eliminates the need for wet floor signs, these robots surpass safety norms. Moreover, they adapt to their surroundings, generating customized cleaning plans for various floor types, from carpets to hard flooring. Equipped with Uniring's AI software, Max and Mio operate autonomously, allowing for tasks like water exchange stations and productivity checks to be effortlessly managed. With Max and Mio, maintaining a clean and safe environment is made convenient and efficient.

Discover Max and Mio's capabilities. We invite you to Booth #2252 at ISSA Show North America 2023 on November 13-16 in Las Vegas, NV. to witness the future of autonomous, user-friendly commercial floor cleaning, at Uniring Robotics.

For more information about Max. Mio, and Uniring Robotics, visit www.uniring-robotics.com/

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Jerry Lu

US Director

[email protected]

(734) 492-2427

About Uniring Robotics

Uniring Robotics, a subsidiary of AllRing Tech, is a leading manufacturer of autonomous cleaning robots with a decade of innovation in modern navigation solutions. Established in 2011 by a team of young robotic engineers, our mission is to provide more efficient property cleaning, focusing on indoor navigation, environmental sensing, and optimized floor-cleaning strategies. Our products, proudly made in Taiwan, are built to last and come with ISO 9001 Certification, demonstrating our commitment to exceptional management systems, information security, and quality.

SOURCE Uniring Robotics