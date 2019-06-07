Uniroyal Tires Launches Tiger Paw Touring All-Season

The tires will be available in H speed rating and V speed rating, with 75,000- and 65,000-mile warranties, respectively. With upgraded technology, high-mileage warranties and a competitive price, the Tiger Paw® Touring All-Season is attractive to value-conscious consumers and tire dealers looking to optimize shelf space while having adequate inventory on hand.

Of the 114 new sizes, 50 are 18-inch and above, keeping up with consumer demand for larger wheel sizes. For the growing number of families with CUVs and SUVs, the larger-size tires bring affordability and peace of mind.

"Uniroyal's newest tire offers value to consumers and tire dealers," said Olivia Le Meur, Uniroyal brand director. "This line of tires covers nearly the entire market in America, from a compact car with 14-inch wheels to a full-size SUV with 22-inch wheels. For consumers, this tire brings dependability and protection. For our dealers, this tire meets the needs of customers who demand longevity and affordability."

The Tiger Paw® Touring All-Season is the third product currently available in the Tiger Paw® family of tires, joining the Tiger Paw® GTZ All-Season 2 and the Tiger Paw® Ice & Snow™ 3.

To see all available sizes and detailed photos of the Tiger Paw® Touring All-Season, visit www.uniroyaltires.com.

About Uniroyal

Uniroyal stands for value. For passenger cars, SUVs, light trucks and commercial vehicles, Uniroyal delivers reliable performance at an affordable price. With a 125-year heritage and popular tire lines, including Tiger Paw and Laredo, that have been relied on for generations, Uniroyal is among the most trusted names in tires. Visit Uniroyaltires.com and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uniroyaltire.

SOURCE Uniroyal

