Uniroyal Tires Renews Support for World Wildlife Fund Program to Double Wild Tiger Population

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniroyal® Tires is renewing its support of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF®) campaign to increase the number of wild tigers. The brand that offers the iconic UNIROYAL® Tiger Paw® tire line is launching its second month-long campaign to support Tx2 – an ambitious tiger conservation target set by 13 tiger-range countries to double the number of wild tigers by 2022.

At participating Uniroyal dealers through Oct. 31, for each set of four passenger car or light truck tires purchased, Uniroyal customers will be eligible for a $40 mail-in rebate. For every Uniroyal tire rebate redeemed during the promotional period, Michelin North America will donate $20 to WWF's wild tiger efforts, with no set limit. The Uniroyal customer will receive a WWF/Uniroyal co-branded "Save the Tiger" kit, which includes a plush tiger, a tiger decal, a species card and a save-the-tigers-themed reusable tote bag.

It is estimated that more than 100,000 tigers may have once roamed across Asia, but by 2010 as few as 3,200 tigers remained.

"The tiger is a natural link to our brand heritage," said Olivia Le Meur, Uniroyal brand director. "We want to help protect this iconic species, and invite our consumers to join us in doing so. Our products offer value and performance, and in October, they also offer drivers a chance to help an endangered species."

Michelin North America will give a minimum of $150,000 to WWF as a result of the Uniroyal promotion this month, with the potential to exceed that amount based on actual tires sold during the promotion period.

"Our ongoing tiger conservation efforts are delivering great progress," said Ginette Hemley, senior vice president of wildlife conservation at WWF. "This is in part due to collaborations with brands like Uniroyal that help us reach and educate an audience of consumers, while increasing vital investments needed to continue to see tigers thrive in the wild."

To learn more about Uniroyal's campaign for World Wildlife Fund, visit www.uniroyalpromo.com.

